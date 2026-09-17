A US-contracted vessel carrying American personnel was struck near the Strait of Hormuz in an Iranian attack involving drones and a missile, according to reports, in the latest escalation threatening one of the world's most important energy and shipping corridors.

Sources cited by Fox News said the vessel was targeted by four Iranian drones and at least one missile. One projectile struck the ship, causing minor injuries, including smoke inhalation, according to initial reports.

Several personnel were reportedly treated for their injuries.

The incident has not yet been accompanied by a detailed public account from the US military. The number and type of weapons involved cannot be immediately confirmed.

The attack comes as the confrontation between Washington and Tehran increasingly spills into commercial shipping. Iran has repeatedly targeted vessels around the Strait of Hormuz, while US forces have carried out strikes against Iranian maritime and military targets and is imposing a naval blockade on Iran.

US forces have also struck Iranian oil tankers, while Iran has claimed attacks against multiple ships in and around the Gulf.