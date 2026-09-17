Trump to meet Gulf leaders in New York to discuss Iran war endgame

Dubai: US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Gulf leaders in New York next week to discuss the next phase of the Iran war, as Washington begins looking beyond the nearly seven-month conflict towards a possible postwar strategy.

The meeting is expected to take place on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and will include leaders or foreign ministers from the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries — the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman — Axios reported, citing three sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

The State Department sent initial invitations on Wednesday, according to Axios. One source said the gathering could also be expanded to include other Arab and Muslim leaders.

The talks are expected to focus on US ideas for what comes after the war, with Trump and his senior officials working on a broader “day-after” plan that Axios said is expected to be finalised after the November midterm elections.

The meeting would give Gulf states — which have borne some of the most direct regional consequences of the conflict — an opportunity to weigh in on Washington’s thinking about how the war ends and what follows.

The conflict, which began on February 28, is now in its seventh month. Iran has retaliated against US and Israeli attacks with strikes across the region, including against countries hosting American military bases, while disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have hit energy shipments and pushed up global oil and gas prices.

The State Department did not confirm the meeting, but said protecting freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and preventing the export of terrorism from the Middle East remained core US interests.

Last year, Trump used a similar gathering on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to present leaders from eight Arab and Muslim countries with a draft of his Gaza peace plan. The proposal was made public a week later and was followed shortly afterwards by an agreement to end that war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also seeking a meeting with Trump while in New York, according to Axios, although no meeting has yet been scheduled.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.