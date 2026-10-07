UAE joins GCC ministerial meetings in Bahrain to boost regional trade and supply chains

The forum and exhibition boost Gulf industrial ties through investment and partnerships
Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, headed the UAE delegation participating in the meetings of the GCC Industrial Cooperation Committee and the Ministerial Committee for Standardization Affairs, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain, alongside Hasan Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and a number of senior ministry officials.
The UAE’s participation focused on strengthening industrial integration among GCC countries, building more resilient and competitive Gulf supply chains, accelerating the deployment of advanced technology and artificial intelligence in the industrial sector, and enhancing the role of the private sector in building partnerships and joint industrial opportunities.
The meetings, which began on 6 October and continue until 8 October, highlight the importance of supporting GCC coordination in industry, standards and metrology, helping to enhance the competitiveness of the Gulf industrial sector, support industrial integration, and leverage the shared industrial capabilities and advantages of GCC countries.
The meetings commenced under the patronage of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, on the sidelines of the inaugural Made in GCC Forum and Exhibition 2026 at Exhibition World Bahrain.
Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, visited the Ministry’s pavilion, where he explored the UAE’s industrial strengths and national products, highlighting the country’s expanding manufacturing base, economic diversification, and adoption of advanced technologies.
The forum and exhibition support greater Gulf industrial integration by fostering collaboration and partnerships across investment, manufacturing, supply chains and technology. UAE companies showcased national products and advanced industrial capabilities, creating new opportunities for collaboration and deeper integration across GCC markets and supply chains.
Advanced technology is central to the UAE’s participation, supporting greater productivity, competitiveness and resilience across the industrial sector.
The event is expected to witness the signing of a number of MoUs between UAE entities and GCC companies. Members of the UAE delegation are participating in panel discussions exploring the future of industry in the GCC, covering topics including industrial financing, artificial intelligence, innovation, infrastructure and supply chain resilience.
The UAE’s participation builds on a growing and competitive national industrial base that contributes to a more integrated and competitive Gulf industrial ecosystem.
The country’s industrial exports reached Dh260 billion in 2025, including Dh92 billion in medium- and high-technology industrial exports. Since its launch, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program has redirected more than Dh473 billion into the national economy on a cumulative basis, supporting the growth and expansion of local companies while strengthening supply chain resilience.
Through its participation, the UAE is working to deepen partnerships across the GCC industrial ecosystem, supporting more integrated value chains and a more competitive regional industrial sector.