Agreement paves the way for an integrated rail network connecting all six Gulf nations
Dubai: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries signed a landmark agreement in Bahrain on Sunday to advance a major railway project linking all six member states through a unified regional network, marking a significant step towards strengthening transport connectivity and economic integration across the Gulf.
The General Agreement for the GCC Railway Project was signed at Al Riffa Palace on the sidelines of the 31st meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee on Transport and Communications.
The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, and transport and communications ministers from the six member states.
The agreement establishes a framework for developing and operating an integrated railway network connecting the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.
It focuses on four key pillars: project implementation, technical integration, coordination and regional connectivity, with the aim of ensuring seamless railway operations across national borders.
Albudaiwi described the agreement as an important milestone in strengthening Gulf integration in the transport sector and establishing a coordinated railway transport system across GCC countries.
He said the agreement would support the development and operation of a single, integrated and interoperable regional railway network, improving connectivity and facilitating the movement of passengers and goods between member states.
The GCC Secretary-General expressed his gratitude to the leaders of the six Gulf countries for their continued support of joint Gulf initiatives and their directives to advance strategic projects benefiting the region and its people.
He also praised the efforts of national teams and the Gulf Railway Authority in advancing the project, stressing its importance in supporting regional economic development and shared prosperity.
The railway project is expected to strengthen transport links between GCC countries, facilitate cross-border movement and support economic cooperation by providing an integrated regional transport system.
Albudaiwi said the project reflected the GCC's commitment to building a more interconnected transport network capable of supporting sustainable economic growth and meeting the aspirations of Gulf citizens.