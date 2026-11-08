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GCC states sign landmark agreement to advance Gulf railway project

Agreement paves the way for an integrated rail network connecting all six Gulf nations

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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GCC countries signed a historic agreement to advance a unified railway network, boosting transport connectivity and economic integration across the Gulf. [Illustrative image]
GCC countries signed a historic agreement to advance a unified railway network, boosting transport connectivity and economic integration across the Gulf. [Illustrative image]

Dubai: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries signed a landmark agreement in Bahrain on Sunday to advance a major railway project linking all six member states through a unified regional network, marking a significant step towards strengthening transport connectivity and economic integration across the Gulf.

The General Agreement for the GCC Railway Project was signed at Al Riffa Palace on the sidelines of the 31st meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee on Transport and Communications.

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The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, and transport and communications ministers from the six member states.

The agreement establishes a framework for developing and operating an integrated railway network connecting the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

It focuses on four key pillars: project implementation, technical integration, coordination and regional connectivity, with the aim of ensuring seamless railway operations across national borders.

Albudaiwi described the agreement as an important milestone in strengthening Gulf integration in the transport sector and establishing a coordinated railway transport system across GCC countries.

He said the agreement would support the development and operation of a single, integrated and interoperable regional railway network, improving connectivity and facilitating the movement of passengers and goods between member states.

The GCC Secretary-General expressed his gratitude to the leaders of the six Gulf countries for their continued support of joint Gulf initiatives and their directives to advance strategic projects benefiting the region and its people.

He also praised the efforts of national teams and the Gulf Railway Authority in advancing the project, stressing its importance in supporting regional economic development and shared prosperity.

The railway project is expected to strengthen transport links between GCC countries, facilitate cross-border movement and support economic cooperation by providing an integrated regional transport system.

Albudaiwi said the project reflected the GCC's commitment to building a more interconnected transport network capable of supporting sustainable economic growth and meeting the aspirations of Gulf citizens.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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