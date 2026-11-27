If the default continues, the developer's remedies depend on how far construction has progressed. Where work has started but the project is below 60 percent complete, the developer may terminate and keep up to 25 percent of the unit's contract value. Between 60 and 80 percent, it may terminate and keep up to 40 percent. Above 80 percent, it may also hold the buyer to the contract, claim the balance, or ask for the unit to be sold at auction.