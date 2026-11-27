Withholding payments over late handovers can put buyers in default
The handover date in the sale and purchase agreement has passed, the developer has sent a second extension notice, and the next installment is due. For many off-plan buyers, the instinct is to stop the standing order until the developer explains itself. The property team at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy tells clients to do the opposite, and the reason is written into the emirate's property law.
Off-plan sales in Dubai are governed by Law No. 13 of 2008 on the Interim Real Property Register. Its Article 11, rewritten by Law No. 19 of 2020, sets out what happens when a purchaser stops paying. The developer notifies the Dubai Land Department. The department verifies the breach and serves the buyer with a 30-day notice to meet the outstanding obligations, and it may try to broker a settlement.
If the default continues, the developer's remedies depend on how far construction has progressed. Where work has started but the project is below 60 percent complete, the developer may terminate and keep up to 25 percent of the unit's contract value. Between 60 and 80 percent, it may terminate and keep up to 40 percent. Above 80 percent, it may also hold the buyer to the contract, claim the balance, or ask for the unit to be sold at auction.
Those remedies exist regardless of the buyer's grievance with the developer. "A purchaser with a legitimate complaint about delay can still create their own legal risk by stopping payments before the correct legal position has been established," says Awatif Al Khouri, the firm's principal.
The firm's starting point is that a missed completion date does not terminate a sale and purchase agreement by itself. Most agreements carry a grace period, extension clauses, and force majeure provisions, and Dubai's implementing regulations recognize delays outside a developer's control. The same regulations treat some delays, such as unjustified holdups in obtaining approvals, as developer negligence. Which category a delay falls into shapes everything that follows.
Article 20 of Executive Council Resolution No. 6 of 2010 lists the grounds on which a purchaser can ask the competent court to end the contract. They include a developer's refusal, without acceptable reason, to provide the final sale agreement, a refusal to link payments to construction milestones proposed by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, a material departure from the agreed specifications, and serious defects that make the finished unit unfit for use. Delay can support a claim on those grounds. It does not cancel the contract automatically.
The land department itself does not terminate a contract at a buyer's request while the project is still active. A buyer who wants out of a live project has to go to the real estate court or to arbitration if the agreement provides for it.
The file the firm builds for a delayed buyer starts with the sale and purchase agreement, read for the completion date, the extension terms, the payment schedule, the default clauses on both sides, and the dispute forum. Next comes the official project status, which the Dubai Land Department publishes through its Project Status Enquiry service and the Dubai REST app. Where payments are tied to construction milestones, the reported completion percentage shows whether a demand is due.
Then comes a written request to the developer for the current completion percentage, the reason for the delay, the revised handover date, and the payments still expected. The firm keeps the Oqood registration, receipts, brochures, and all email correspondence about the sale. "Check the agreement, confirm the official construction status, compare your payments with the project's progress, and keep all the correspondence before deciding whether to keep paying, negotiate, seek termination, or start proceedings," Al Khouri says.
The position changes when the Real Estate Regulatory Agency formally cancels a project, which it can do for reasons including an unjustified failure to start construction, gross negligence, or the developer's bankruptcy. Once a cancellation is final, the 2020 amendment requires the developer to refund the purchaser's payments under the procedures of Dubai's escrow law, Law No. 8 of 2007. The land department moves cancelled projects into liquidation, and a developer who does not return the money can be pursued through the courts.
Buyers in a cancelled project have a statutory refund route. Buyers in a project that is late but alive have the contract, the evidence, and a court, and the firm's advice is to secure all three before the next installment falls due.
Many delayed projects are resolved without a hearing. Depending on the developer's position, the firm negotiates a mutual termination, a full or partial refund, a revised payment plan, a new handover date, a transfer to another unit in the developer's portfolio, or an assignment or resale where the agreement and the law allow it. Each of those outcomes changes the buyer's rights under the original agreement, so the firm insists that any settlement is written down and signed before the buyer acts on it. A verbal promise from a sales office to waive a late fee or move a handover date carries little weight once the relationship sours.
The agreement also decides where a dispute will be heard. Some sale and purchase agreements carry an arbitration clause, and Article 11 of the 2008 law, as amended, preserves the purchaser's right to go to the courts or to arbitration. A buyer who files in the wrong forum loses time.
An off-plan dispute can touch the purchase agreement, the interim register, the escrow rules, construction evidence, and the choice between a court and an arbitral tribunal. The firm, which has its head office on Sheikh Zayed Road, handles these cases with advocates licensed to appear before the UAE courts, and it works with buyers in Arabic, English, and six other languages.
Buyers who purchased from abroad often follow their project only through developer updates and a payment portal. For them, the most useful document is the one the developer did not send: the land department's own record of how far the building has risen.