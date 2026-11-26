An accounting expert's report helped the court reduce the claim by more than Dh2.3m
Dubai: A Dubai court has slashed a law firm’s Dh2.525 million claim for unpaid legal fees to just Dh206,686.58, ruling that the agreed charges were excessive in relation to the work performed and benefits secured.
The Dubai Court of First Instance cut the claim by more than Dh2.3 million after reviewing an accounting expert’s assessment of the legal services delivered. While upholding the firm’s entitlement to payment, the court found that the full contractual fees were not justified.
The dispute began when a company challenged the law firm’s charges, arguing that the work carried out did not warrant the agreed amount. The company also filed a Dh400,000 counterclaim, seeking compensation for alleged professional negligence and breach of contract.
The law firm, meanwhile, sought Dh2.525 million in outstanding legal fees, in addition to Dh51,000 in compensation for delayed payment.
The dispute centred on a legal services agreement signed on May 21, 2020, under which the law firm was appointed to handle several cases and complaints. These included a financial claim, six lawsuits over the division of jointly owned land in Ajman, a criminal complaint alleging breach of trust, and a complaint filed with the Ministry of Economy against an individual and an auditor.
The agreement set the legal fees at Dh2.5 million, plus five per cent VAT of Dh125,000, bringing the total to Dh2.625 million. The company was required to pay Dh100,000 upfront, with the remaining Dh2.4 million due once it recovered money through the legal proceedings.
The law firm told the court it had completed the assigned work and secured favourable rulings. It argued that the company had also recovered money through enforcement proceedings but had failed to settle the outstanding fees.
The company challenged the claim, arguing that the agreed fees were excessive and disproportionate to the work carried out. It also cited a separate agreement signed on February 6, 2020, and sought a refund of amounts it claimed to have already paid.
A court-appointed accounting expert reviewed the agreement, payments and services provided. The report confirmed that the firm had received Dh487,381 and calculated the outstanding fees at either Dh2,137,619 under the contract or Dh206,686.58 based on the work performed and benefits secured.
The court also found that the company had recovered Dh423,733.71 through an Abu Dhabi enforcement case in two instalments in April and June 2023, triggering the agreement's payment condition.
The judges rejected the company's arguments that the claim was premature or time-barred, ruling that the legal work formed part of one contractual arrangement. They also found that enforcement proceedings linked to the Ajman land cases were still ongoing.
Applying Article 52(1) of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2022, which allows judges to reduce excessive legal fees, the court adopted the expert's assessment based on work performed and benefits achieved, setting the payable amount at Dh206,686.58, including VAT and after relevant deductions.
The court dismissed the company's Dh400,000 compensation claim, finding no evidence of professional negligence or financial loss. It also rejected the firm's Dh51,000 claim for delayed payment, citing insufficient evidence of financial or reputational damage.
The court ordered the company to pay Dh206,686.58 in legal fees, along with court fees and expenses for both claims and Dh1,000 in legal fees. All other requests by both parties were dismissed.