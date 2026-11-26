The Dubai Court of First Instance cut the claim by more than Dh2.3 million after reviewing an accounting expert’s assessment of the legal services delivered. While upholding the firm’s entitlement to payment, the court found that the full contractual fees were not justified.

The company challenged the claim, arguing that the agreed fees were excessive and disproportionate to the work carried out. It also cited a separate agreement signed on February 6, 2020, and sought a refund of amounts it claimed to have already paid.

The law firm told the court it had completed the assigned work and secured favourable rulings. It argued that the company had also recovered money through enforcement proceedings but had failed to settle the outstanding fees.

The agreement set the legal fees at Dh2.5 million, plus five per cent VAT of Dh125,000, bringing the total to Dh2.625 million. The company was required to pay Dh100,000 upfront, with the remaining Dh2.4 million due once it recovered money through the legal proceedings.

The dispute centred on a legal services agreement signed on May 21, 2020, under which the law firm was appointed to handle several cases and complaints. These included a financial claim, six lawsuits over the division of jointly owned land in Ajman, a criminal complaint alleging breach of trust, and a complaint filed with the Ministry of Economy against an individual and an auditor.

The court ordered the company to pay Dh206,686.58 in legal fees, along with court fees and expenses for both claims and Dh1,000 in legal fees. All other requests by both parties were dismissed.

The judges rejected the company's arguments that the claim was premature or time-barred, ruling that the legal work formed part of one contractual arrangement. They also found that enforcement proceedings linked to the Ajman land cases were still ongoing.

A court-appointed accounting expert reviewed the agreement, payments and services provided. The report confirmed that the firm had received Dh487,381 and calculated the outstanding fees at either Dh2,137,619 under the contract or Dh206,686.58 based on the work performed and benefits secured.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.