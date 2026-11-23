Company must vacate the Umm Ramool plot after failing to meet key contract terms.
Dubai: A Dubai court has cancelled a 25-year land investment deal, ordering a company to vacate a plot in Umm Ramool, restore it and pay Dh700,000 for breaching contractual obligations and carrying out unauthorised construction.
The Dubai Court of First Instance terminated the agreement after the company failed to prove it had completed the required maintenance and preparation works during a rent free year.
An engineering inspection also found construction and maintenance works had been carried out without the necessary government permits or approved plans.
The court ordered the company to vacate the 3,648.30 square metre plot, return it to the landowner in its original condition and pay Dh700,000 in compensation for occupying the property without fulfilling the conditions of the rent free period.
The company was also ordered to pay court fees and expenses, while the remaining claims were dismissed.
The dispute arose from an agreement granting the company a 15-year investment period, plus a rent free year to complete construction and maintenance works on an existing building. The annual investment fee was Dh1 million.
A subsequent amendment extended the term to 25 years and reduced the annual fee to Dh700,000, while keeping the other contractual obligations unchanged. The company took possession of the plot after signing the agreement.
The landowner also issued a general power of attorney authorising the company's owner and manager to deal with government departments, including the Dubai Land Department, and complete the required procedures.
However, the landowner later accused the company of failing to complete the agreed works during the rent free period and carrying out construction without the necessary approvals.
The landowner subsequently revoked the power of attorney through a formal legal notice and requested an urgent court inspection. An engineering report found unauthorised construction that violated approved plans.
The landowner later served another legal notice declaring its intention to terminate the agreement and demanding that the company return the property in its original condition.
An engineering inspection found that the warehouse had undergone several fitting-out works, including the installation of a sandwich panel roof, epoxy flooring, lighting, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, firefighting equipment, metal partitions, a mezzanine floor, staircases and a goods lift. The works also included painting.
The property was being operated as a self-storage facility, with individual units rented out to customers.
However, the company failed to provide evidence showing when the works were completed or proving that all agreed improvements had been carried out during the rent-free year.
The expert found that although the company had obtained a permit and approved plans to divide the warehouse into three units, the proposed work was never carried out and no completion certificate was issued.
Other construction and maintenance works were also undertaken without the required government permits or approvals. The company failed to submit approved plans or completion certificates proving compliance with regulations.
The landowner initially sought to invalidate the agreement because it had not been registered in Dubai’s Interim Property Register
The court rejected the claim, ruling that registration requirements apply to off-plan properties, including those under construction or incomplete, but not to vacant plots without development projects. Citing previous Dubai Court of Cassation rulings, it said such land investment agreements remain governed by the terms agreed between the parties.
However, the court found that the company’s failure to meet its contractual obligations justified terminating the agreement. It stressed that contracts must be performed in good faith and that either party may seek judicial termination if the other fails to meet its obligations after receiving the required legal notice.
The court also considered the landowner's claim for Dh1,000,100 in compensation for the company's occupation of the property during the rent-free year.
The rent exemption was conditional on completing maintenance works on the existing building, but the company failed to prove the work was completed within the agreed period.
An engineering inspection instead found unauthorised construction and maintenance, while approved plans to divide the warehouse into three units had not been implemented.
The court ruled that the company had occupied the property, preventing the landowner from benefiting from it, without meeting the condition for the rent-free concession.
It found that the exemption was conditional and could not continue after the company failed to fulfil its obligations.
Using the amended agreement's annual investment fee of Dh700,000 as the basis, the court awarded that amount instead of the Dh1,000,100 claimed.
The final judgment terminated the investment agreement and its amendment, ordered the company to vacate the plot and restore it to its original condition, and pay Dh700,000 in compensation, plus court fees and expenses.