The court ordered the company to vacate the 3,648.30 square metre plot, return it to the landowner in its original condition and pay Dh700,000 in compensation for occupying the property without fulfilling the conditions of the rent free period.

The expert found that although the company had obtained a permit and approved plans to divide the warehouse into three units, the proposed work was never carried out and no completion certificate was issued.

However, the court found that the company’s failure to meet its contractual obligations justified terminating the agreement. It stressed that contracts must be performed in good faith and that either party may seek judicial termination if the other fails to meet its obligations after receiving the required legal notice.

The court rejected the claim, ruling that registration requirements apply to off-plan properties, including those under construction or incomplete, but not to vacant plots without development projects. Citing previous Dubai Court of Cassation rulings, it said such land investment agreements remain governed by the terms agreed between the parties.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.