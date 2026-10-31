ADIPEC expects 239,000 visitors as Abu Dhabi leads a packed November of events in the UAE
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is preparing for a packed November calendar of international exhibitions, conferences and cultural and sporting events, bringing together industry leaders, experts and visitors from around the world across sectors ranging from energy and defence to healthcare, technology, construction and the arts.
The programme covers all seven emirates, with major gatherings in Abu Dhabi and Dubai alongside cultural, heritage and specialist events in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain.
Abu Dhabi
Leading the calendar is ADIPEC 2026, which will take place from November 2 to 5 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. One of the world's largest energy gatherings, the event is expected to attract more than 239,000 attendees from over 170 countries, with more than 2,250 exhibiting companies, 1,800 speakers and 30 country pavilions.
The capital will also host the 46th ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine from November 9 to 13, bringing together military medical leaders, healthcare specialists, researchers and industry representatives from around the world.
The Middle East Defence Conference 2026 will follow on November 19 at Rabdan Academy, with discussions focusing on developments in defence and security.
From November 19 to 22, the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) will return for its eighth and largest edition. Last year's exhibition attracted more than 52,000 visitors and featured 1,068 exhibitors and brands.
Al Ain will host the second International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition – Al Ain from November 25 to 29, organised by the Emirates Falconers' Club in strategic partnership with ADNEC Group. The event will bring together enthusiasts and businesses involved in falconry, equestrian sports, hunting and traditional outdoor activities.
Dubai
Dubai's November programme begins with Gulfood Manufacturing, running from November 3 to 5 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition will bring together companies specialising in food and beverage manufacturing, processing, packaging and supply chains.
Three related exhibitions, GulfHost, ISM Middle East and Private Label Middle East, will run alongside it, connecting suppliers, manufacturers and buyers across the food, hospitality and retail industries.
The emirate will also host ISEA2026 Dubai, the 31st International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art, from November 6 to 15.
Combining digital art, academic research and emerging technologies, the event received more than 1,000 artistic submissions, with over 100 artworks shortlisted. Its programme includes more than 145 academic papers and over 40 artist talks, with exhibitions and performances staged across Dubai and academic sessions held online.
The inaugural Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference 2026 (EV World 2026) will take place from November 10 to 12 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
The event is expected to attract more than 300 companies, organisations and institutions, over 10,000 visitors and industry participants, and more than 30 partners involved in sustainable transport and related technologies.
Dubai will then host the World Police Summit from November 16 to 18, bringing together law enforcement officials, security specialists and technology providers to discuss the future of policing and public safety.
The construction industry will take centre stage from November 23 to 26 with Big 5 Global, returning to Dubai World Trade Centre for its 47th edition.
The event is expected to attract more than 65,000 attendees and over 1,800 exhibitors, with participants from more than 165 countries. Its programme will examine construction technologies, sustainable development and the challenges facing the built environment.
Sharjah
Sharjah will host the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026) from November 4 to 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah.
Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, the fair will feature 2,673 publishers and exhibitors from 124 countries, alongside 106 writers, artists and intellectuals from 25 countries.
The programme will include 1,500 cultural and artistic events, bringing together publishers, authors, readers and cultural figures from around the world.
Ajman
Ajman will host Ajman Media Forum – THE SIGNAL 2026 on November 18 and 19, bringing together media professionals, industry experts and specialists to discuss changes in the media and communications industries.
The forum will explore the influence of emerging technologies on content production and distribution, as well as wider developments shaping the sector.
Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah will host the third RAK Energy Summit from November 25 to 27, bringing together regional leaders, experts, innovators and public- and private-sector decision-makers.
The summit will focus on renewable energy, energy storage, decarbonisation, future electricity networks and sustainability, with discussions aimed at advancing regional cooperation in the energy transition.
Fujairah
Fujairah is also scheduled to host a Gulf theatre festival from November 13 to 20 at Fujairah Creative Centre, according to the Emirates News Agency.
The event is expected to bring together about 400 artists and media professionals for a programme dedicated to theatre and the performing arts.
The emirate's calendar also includes an international fishing championship from November 7 to 10, featuring several competition categories, including events for younger participants.
The championship will include qualifying rounds for international finals scheduled to take place in Costa Rica in 2027.
Umm Al Quwain
In Umm Al Quwain, Umm Al Quwain University will organise a Robotics Competition as part of UAE Innovation Month in November.
The competition will bring together students and technology enthusiasts to explore robotics, programming and engineering design.