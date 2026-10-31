Satellite tracking and aerial surveillance help monitor the tanker and protect coastlines.

Illustrative images shared by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure show maritime and aerial surveillance and joint coordination to monitor tanker GEM NO. 2. MoEI

Dubai: The UAE is continuing a coordinated maritime and environmental response following an oil spill in its territorial waters, with specialist teams monitoring the tanker GEM NO. 2, tracking the movement of the oil slick and carrying out clean-up operations along affected coastlines. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has shared illustrative images explaining how authorities are monitoring the vessel, assessing its condition and coordinating efforts to ensure maritime safety.

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According to the ministry's latest update, field assessments have detected no new oil leaks from the tanker. However, surveillance by sea and air continues, supported by satellite imagery to identify changes and monitor developments. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has also confirmed that the source of the spill has been stopped, while containment, environmental assessment and coastal clean-up operations remain under way. Here is how the UAE is monitoring the tanker and managing the environmental impact. How is the UAE monitoring tanker GEM NO. 2? Authorities are using several monitoring methods to track the vessel and detect developments that could pose a risk to maritime safety or the marine environment.

The operation involves: Marine surveillance: Teams monitor the vessel and surrounding waters to identify potential changes and assess conditions at sea.

Aerial surveillance: Aircraft provide an additional view of the tanker and surrounding areas, helping teams monitor developments.

Satellite imagery: Satellite observations help authorities track the oil slick, assess its movement and identify changes in the extent of marine pollution. The latest field assessments found no new oil leaks from GEM NO. 2. Nevertheless, monitoring continues to ensure that any new developments can be identified promptly.

What repair work is being carried out on the tanker? Securing the tanker and ensuring it can be handled safely are central to the ongoing response.

According to MoEI, specialised technical teams are continuing repair and recovery work on the vessel. The work involves three main areas: Assessing structural integrity: Inspecting the vessel's structure to establish its condition and determine whether it can be handled safely.

Restoring operating systems: Repairing and restoring some of the tanker's operational systems.

Repairing damaged sections: Addressing damaged parts of the vessel as part of efforts to stabilise it. These assessments will help technical teams determine the safest course of action for handling the tanker and reducing potential risks.

Where is the oil slick spreading? While the tanker is being monitored, environmental teams are also assessing the extent of the pollution in UAE waters and along the coastline.

According to satellite images available on October 30, the oil slick is concentrated off the coast of Umm Al Quwain, with parts extending towards coastal areas in: Umm Al Quwain

Ras Al Khaimah

Ajman

Sharjah The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reported a significant decline in the intensity of the observed pollution. The source of the leak has been stopped, but authorities continue to track the remaining oil and assess its environmental impact. How is the UAE containing and cleaning up the oil spill? Specialist environmental teams are using a combination of methods to contain and address the marine pollution. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said the response relies primarily on mechanical recovery methods, alongside chemical dispersants used in accordance with international standards and approved technical guidelines.

Mechanical recovery Mechanical methods are being used to collect and remove oil from the marine environment. These operations help contain the pollution and reduce its spread. Chemical dispersants Authorities are also using chemical dispersants in line with approved technical guidelines and international standards as part of the wider response. Coastal surveys and clean-up Field teams are surveying affected coastal areas, monitoring pollution and carrying out clean-up and remediation operations. The work is being coordinated with relevant federal and local authorities to limit the spread of pollution and address its environmental effects.

Which UAE beaches are closed following the oil spill? More than 35 beaches and coastal areas across Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah have been closed or had access restricted. Authorities have clarified that temporary beach closures do not necessarily mean pollution has been detected at every location. The restrictions are precautionary measures to protect public safety and the marine environment while surveys and clean-up operations continue. Umm Al Quwain All beaches and coastal areas have been temporarily closed as a precaution. These include: Umm Al Quwain Open Beach

UAQ Corniche Beach

Kite Beach Centre

The Mangrove Beach

Al Bahr Beach

Lumi Beach

Flamingo Beach Hotel Beach

Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain

Umm Al Quwain Beach Hotel Ras Al Khaimah All public beaches have been closed until further notice. These include: RAK Public Beach, Saqr Beach and Flamingo Beach

Al Rams Beach and Al Rams Corniche

Saraya Island Beach and Mina beaches

Marjan Island beaches and Al Jazeera Beach

Al Mairid Beach, Hulailah Beach and Al Hamra Beach

Khor Khwair Coastal Beach and Khor Al Qantara Beach

Ghalilah Sea View Beach access has also been restricted at several hotels and resorts, including Sofitel Al Hamra, Anantara Mina Al Arab, InterContinental Mina Al Arab, Mövenpick Al Marjan Island, DoubleTree Marjan Island, Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Banan Beach, BM Beach Hotel and Longbeach Campground. Sharjah Al Hamriyah Beach is closed as a precaution following the oil spill.

Dibba Al Hisn Beach is also temporarily closed, but for maintenance and improvement works. Its closure has not been officially linked to the spill. No reopening dates have been announced for Umm Al Quwain or Ras Al Khaimah. Residents and visitors should follow official announcements before visiting coastal areas. The list is based on information from official announcements, destination maps and venue updates. It may not be exhaustive, and visitors should check with individual venues before travelling.

Are Dubai beaches affected by the UAE oil spill? Dubai's Jumeirah and Al Mamzar beaches remained open during Gulf News visits on Friday, October 30. Visitors were seen swimming and enjoying the seaside at both destinations, while lifeguards were on duty. The closures announced in Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah do not currently include these two Dubai beaches. Beach conditions elsewhere may change as monitoring continues. Visitors should check official updates before travelling to coastal areas.

Is drinking water safe following the oil spill? Etihad Water and Electricity has reassured customers that drinking water supplies remain safe and that the additional precautionary measures will not affect supplies. The utility has strengthened monitoring across its water production and distribution systems, focusing on three areas: Seawater intake: Monitoring seawater quality at intake points to identify any changes.

Water testing: Testing water during production and distribution.

Quality checks: Verifying that water meets approved safety standards before it enters the distribution network. The company said these additional checks are intended to strengthen safeguards while ensuring uninterrupted supplies to consumers. Is fish safe to eat in the UAE? The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has confirmed that fish and food products available in local markets remain safe and fit for human consumption. The reassurance follows concerns about the potential impact of marine pollution on seafood. The ministry highlighted the UAE's food safety and security system, which continues to ensure that food products available in the market meet the required standards. This confirmation concerns products available in local markets, while monitoring and environmental assessments of affected coastal waters continue. Which authorities are coordinating the response? The response involves several federal and local authorities, with MoEI coordinating efforts to secure the tanker and safeguard maritime navigation.

The ministry confirmed that it continues to work with: Ministry of Climate Change and Environment: Overseeing marine pollution assessments, containment and coastal clean-up operations.

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA): Supporting national-level coordination and emergency response.

Federal and local authorities: Assisting with maritime safety, environmental monitoring and precautionary measures.

Etihad Water and Electricity: Monitoring seawater quality and safeguarding drinking water production and distribution. Authorities have commended the coordinated efforts of specialised national teams, saying the joint operations have helped secure the tanker and contain the sources of the oil leak. What happens next? The UAE's response is continuing on two fronts: ensuring the safety and stability of GEM NO. 2, and containing and cleaning up the pollution already detected in the marine environment. Although the source of the spill has been stopped and the latest field assessments have detected no new oil leaks from the tanker, environmental monitoring and coastal remediation remain ongoing. Authorities are continuing to use technical resources, marine and aerial surveillance, satellite imagery and field assessments to track developments. Residents and visitors are advised to rely on official announcements for updates on beach access, coastal restrictions and the progress of clean-up operations. Further updates will be issued through official channels as the situation develops.