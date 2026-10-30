Ministry reassures public on food safety amid marine pollution monitoring
Abu Dhabi: Is fish safe to eat in the UAE following the recent oil spill in territorial waters? The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has reassured consumers that fish and food products available in markets remain safe and fit for human consumption.
The ministry said the UAE's food safety and security system continues to ensure that products available in markets meet the required safety standards, offering reassurance to consumers amid concerns about the potential impact of marine pollution on seafood.
The confirmation relates to food products available in markets, while authorities continue to monitor the affected coastal waters and assess the extent of the oil spill. The incident involving the oil tanker GEM NO.2 has prompted containment and clean-up operations off four emirates.
Consumers should continue to follow official updates and guidance from the authorities as monitoring operations progress.
Satellite images available on Friday, October 30, show the oil slick concentrated off Umm Al Quwain, with parts extending towards coastal areas in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reported a noticeable reduction in pollution intensity, adding that the source of the leak had been stopped. Specialist teams are continuing containment efforts and clean-up operations along affected coastal areas.
Authorities are relying primarily on mechanical methods to contain and treat the pollution, while also using chemical dispersants in accordance with international standards and approved technical guidelines.
Etihad Water and Electricity has reassured customers that drinking water supplies remain safe and that the oil spill has not affected supplies to consumers.
The utility said it is monitoring seawater at intake points and carrying out tests throughout the water production and distribution process. Additional checks are also conducted to ensure water meets the required standards before it is supplied through the network.
These precautionary measures are continuing without affecting customer water supplies, the company said.
Temporary beach closures are intended to allow monitoring and clean-up work while protecting the public and marine environment. Authorities stressed that a closure does not automatically mean pollution has been detected at that particular location.
Specialist teams are monitoring affected coastlines through sea and air inspections, supported by satellite imagery. Federal and local authorities are coordinating containment, assessment and clean-up efforts to limit the impact on marine and coastal areas.