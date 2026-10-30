GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE oil spill: Fish sold in markets safe to eat, authorities confirm

Ministry reassures public on food safety amid marine pollution monitoring

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Authorities confirm UAE fish markets unaffected by oil spill concerns (image used for illustrative purposes only)
Authorities confirm UAE fish markets unaffected by oil spill concerns (image used for illustrative purposes only)
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Is fish safe to eat in the UAE following the recent oil spill in territorial waters? The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has reassured consumers that fish and food products available in markets remain safe and fit for human consumption.

The ministry said the UAE's food safety and security system continues to ensure that products available in markets meet the required safety standards, offering reassurance to consumers amid concerns about the potential impact of marine pollution on seafood.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The confirmation relates to food products available in markets, while authorities continue to monitor the affected coastal waters and assess the extent of the oil spill. The incident involving the oil tanker GEM NO.2 has prompted containment and clean-up operations off four emirates.

Consumers should continue to follow official updates and guidance from the authorities as monitoring operations progress.

Oil slick monitored off four emirates

Satellite images available on Friday, October 30, show the oil slick concentrated off Umm Al Quwain, with parts extending towards coastal areas in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reported a noticeable reduction in pollution intensity, adding that the source of the leak had been stopped. Specialist teams are continuing containment efforts and clean-up operations along affected coastal areas.

Authorities are relying primarily on mechanical methods to contain and treat the pollution, while also using chemical dispersants in accordance with international standards and approved technical guidelines.

Drinking water supply remains safe

Etihad Water and Electricity has reassured customers that drinking water supplies remain safe and that the oil spill has not affected supplies to consumers.

The utility said it is monitoring seawater at intake points and carrying out tests throughout the water production and distribution process. Additional checks are also conducted to ensure water meets the required standards before it is supplied through the network.

These precautionary measures are continuing without affecting customer water supplies, the company said.

Beach closures remain precautionary

Temporary beach closures are intended to allow monitoring and clean-up work while protecting the public and marine environment. Authorities stressed that a closure does not automatically mean pollution has been detected at that particular location.

Monitoring and clean-up operations continue

Specialist teams are monitoring affected coastlines through sea and air inspections, supported by satellite imagery. Federal and local authorities are coordinating containment, assessment and clean-up efforts to limit the impact on marine and coastal areas.

Related Topics:
UAEHealthoilStrait of Hormuz

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Avoiding excessive consumption of tea, coffee and soft drinks can also help to keep us hydrated1

Is UAE water safe after oil spill? Authorities clarify

24m ago2m read
The municipality is coordinating with the relevant authorities to accelerate the response and ensure that field teams can respond effectively to changes in the situation.

UAE oil spill: No new leak detected, authorities say

1h ago3m read
UAE oil spill update: Coastal clean-up stepped up

UAE oil spill update: Coastal clean-up stepped up

2m read
Tanker oil spill in UAE: What we know so far

Tanker oil spill in UAE: What we know so far

4m read