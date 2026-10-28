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Sharjah temporarily closes beaches as precaution against tanker oil spill

Public urged to follow updates as Sharjah tackles oil spill threat

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter and Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dibba Al Hisn Beach in Sharjah was temporarily closed for maintenance and upgrades on Tuesday, October 27
Dibba Al Hisn Beach in Sharjah was temporarily closed for maintenance and upgrades on Tuesday, October 27
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Sharjah: Beaches across Sharjah city have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure to prevent marine pollution caused by an oil spill from a tanker at sea, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau has announced.

Specialist teams and relevant authorities in the emirate are taking the necessary measures to protect the coastline and prevent the pollution from reaching the beaches.

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The temporary closure is part of proactive precautionary measures aimed at safeguarding the beaches and ensuring public safety amid the risk of marine pollution.

Authorities have urged members of the public and beachgoers to comply with official instructions and follow safety guidance issued by the relevant teams.

The public has also been advised to obtain updates and information through official channels and avoid circulating rumours.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi
Surabhi VasundharadeviSocial Media Reporter
Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism. She’s all about trending stories, while being a full-on car and bike enthusiast. If it’s got wheels or horsepower, Surabhi is interested. She also enjoys writing about cool tech and tasty food—basically, anything that makes life more exciting. Whether she’s exploring new recipes, or spotting the next big online trend, Surabhi is all about creating content that’s fun to read, easy to share, and always on point with what’s hot right now. Have a story to share with her? Reach out to Surabhi on svasundharadevi@gulfnews.com
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