Sharjah temporarily closes beaches as precaution against tanker oil spill

Public urged to follow updates as Sharjah tackles oil spill threat
Sharjah: Beaches across Sharjah city have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure to prevent marine pollution caused by an oil spill from a tanker at sea, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau has announced.
Specialist teams and relevant authorities in the emirate are taking the necessary measures to protect the coastline and prevent the pollution from reaching the beaches.
The temporary closure is part of proactive precautionary measures aimed at safeguarding the beaches and ensuring public safety amid the risk of marine pollution.
Authorities have urged members of the public and beachgoers to comply with official instructions and follow safety guidance issued by the relevant teams.
The public has also been advised to obtain updates and information through official channels and avoid circulating rumours.