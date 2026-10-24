Tanker oil spill in UAE: What we know so far about Umm Al Quwain beach closures and the smell

On October 20, Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, addressed public concerns on the Direct Line programme broadcast on Sharjah TV and Radio. He said the situation was safe and stable, with no indication of a threat to public health or safety. He added that the odours reported on Monday had since disappeared, although monitoring and inspections continued as a precaution, and noted that the reports were not limited to Sharjah.