Tanker oil spill in UAE: What we know so far about Umm Al Quwain beach closures and the smell

Clean-up under way in Umm Al Quwain as beaches stay closed; ministry says no health risk
Dubai: UAE authorities are working to contain an oil spill from a tanker that has reached the beaches of Umm Al Quwain, with clean-up teams on the ground and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) confirming that the odours noticed by residents in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain pose no health risk.
As a precaution, all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain have been temporarily closed while assessments continue, and Sharjah has also closed Al Hamriya Beach.
In a statement posted on its official X account, the ministry said the UAE’s technical monitoring and environmental assessment system detected marine pollution caused by an oil spill from a tanker, with impacts extending to the beaches of Umm Al Quwain.
The spill also caused the odours noticed by residents in the three emirates, the ministry said, confirming that these pose no health risks to residents.
The announcement followed several days of reports of unusual smells. Reports of unusual odours first emerged on Monday, October 19, in Sharjah and other parts of the UAE, prompting authorities to begin monitoring the situation in coordination with federal and local government agencies.
On October 20, Lieutenant General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, addressed public concerns on the Direct Line programme broadcast on Sharjah TV and Radio. He said the situation was safe and stable, with no indication of a threat to public health or safety. He added that the odours reported on Monday had since disappeared, although monitoring and inspections continued as a precaution, and noted that the reports were not limited to Sharjah.
On October 21, MOCCAE said it was coordinating with local authorities to investigate the odours and that its assessments had found no cause for concern. Field monitoring and response efforts continued to help the smells dissipate, and residents were advised to follow official information channels.
On October 23, the ministry confirmed that the odours were linked to a tanker oil spill affecting Umm Al Quwain’s beaches.
According to MOCCAE, specialised teams began work immediately after the pollution was detected, coordinating with the relevant local and federal authorities to contain it and cordon off the affected areas. Clean-up and remediation work has also begun to limit the environmental impact. The ministry said surveys, monitoring and environmental assessments are continuing across Umm Al Quwain’s coastal areas as a precautionary measure to determine the extent of the impact and safeguard the marine environment.
On the ground, the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department said in a post on X on October 23 that it was continuing its field efforts, in coordination with the relevant authorities, to contain the spill’s effects on the emirate’s beaches and limit its impact on the marine environment and coastal areas.
The municipality is working to contain affected areas, support clean-up and remediation operations, and protect marine habitats and coastal ecosystems. Its field teams are monitoring environmental conditions at affected locations to help prevent the pollution from spreading, while inspections continue along the coastline. The municipality is also coordinating with the relevant authorities to speed up the response and ensure its teams can adapt as the situation develops.
MOCCAE said that, as a precaution and in coordination with the relevant authorities, it has temporarily closed all beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain. The closure will remain in place until technical teams have completed their assessments and identified the necessary measures to ensure safety and protection of the marine environment.
No reopening date has been announced. Residents and visitors are advised to stay away from the closed beaches and coastal areas until authorities announce they can reopen.
In neighbouring Sharjah, Al Hamriya Beach was temporarily closed on Friday, October 23, as part of proactive precautionary measures to prevent marine pollution from the tanker spill from reaching the emirate’s shores, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau said.
Specialised teams and the concerned authorities in Sharjah are taking the necessary actions to keep the beaches safe and prevent the pollution from reaching them. The teams called on fishermen and sea goers to follow the instructions issued to preserve public safety.
MOCCAE has urged fishermen and other sea goers to follow the instructions of the relevant authorities and refrain from fishing in areas affected by the pollution.
Fishermen in Umm Al Quwain have suspended fishing activities in areas affected by the oil spill, in line with official instructions. The suspension will remain in place pending the completion of containment and remediation operations.
Both MOCCAE and the Sharjah Government Media Bureau have called on the public to obtain information from official channels and avoid spreading rumours.
Separately, Fujairah Police General Headquarters has reminded the public not to photograph military sites, facilities or vehicles, in order to safeguard the security and safety of the community.
The UAE ministry reaffirmed its commitment to keeping the public up to date on developments and the measures taken.