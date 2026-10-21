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Strange smells reported across UAE: What authorities have found so far

The environment ministry shares its initial findings as investigations continue

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.
UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.
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The UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is coordinating with relevant local authorities to monitor unusual odours detected in several areas across the country and verify their nature and sources.

The ministry said assessments conducted so far had found no indications of concern, adding that field monitoring and response efforts were continuing to reduce the odours and accelerate their dissipation.

The public will be informed promptly if any developments require precautionary measures, with authorities providing the necessary guidance, the ministry said.

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It urged residents to follow updates and obtain information through official and authorised channels.

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