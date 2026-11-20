Santonastasso added : “Resilience is not about pretending everything is great when it's not. It is about what you do when things don't go your way. It is the ability to feel frustrated, disappointed, or uncertain and still find a way forward. People see me on stage speaking to thousands of people, but resilience happens in the moments nobody sees. It's in your daily decisions, your habits, and how you respond when life challenges you. I always tell people that you can't control everything that happens to you, but you can work on how you respond to it. That's where your power is.”