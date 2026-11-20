Born with a rare condition, the speaker discusses overcoming challenges, finding purpose
Dubai, UAE: International keynote speaker and bestselling author Nick Santonastasso joined Dubai-based entrepreneur and author Gautam Ganglani in Dubai to explore the power of human connection, resilience and meaningful relationships.
Born with Hanhart Syndrome, a rare condition that left him with no legs and one arm, Santonastasso has built an international platform inspiring audiences around the world to challenge perceived limitations, embrace resilience and take ownership of their futures. His participation brought a powerful personal perspective to an evening at the SAVANT Art Gallery where the second edition of Ganglani's book, Breaking Bread was launched.
With approximately 50 people in attendance, the event celebrated the importance of building authentic relationships in an increasingly digital world.
The evening began with a welcome reception, canapés and networking from 6pm to 7pm, followed by a fireside conversation between Ganglani and Santonastasso from 7pm to 8pm. The discussion explored relationships, resilience, personal growth and the lasting impact of meaningful human connections. The programme concluded with book launch celebrations and further networking until 9pm.
“Technology has made it easier than ever to connect, but making contact and building a relationship are two very different things. We are human beings, and our need for genuine connection remains fundamental. The question is whether we are using technology to create more meaningful interactions or simply filling our days with more activity,” said Gautam Ganglani, Entrepreneur, Author and Speaker.
Santonastasso added : “Some of the most important opportunities in my life started with a relationship, a conversation or someone willing to give me a chance. The right people don't live your life for you; they help you see what you're capable of creating. You don't have to see the entire path. You just have to be willing to take the next step.”
First published in 2020, Breaking Bread has returned with an expanded second edition, featuring fresh experiences, perspectives, practical exercises and a 30-Day Breaking Bread Action Plan designed to encourage readers to build and nurture meaningful relationships.
Drawing on more than three decades of experience connecting organisations with international speakers, trainers, coaches and thought leaders through Right Selection, Ganglani has built his philosophy around Relationships Before Transactions. This approach has also evolved into Breaking Bread & Co, which brings people together around small tables for meaningful conversations.
Ganglani said: “The second edition reflects how much the importance of relationships has grown in a world increasingly shaped by digital communication. Meaningful connections are built beyond the first introduction, through consistency, trust, thoughtful follow-ups and a genuine interest in others. In the new book I have put together a 30-day action plan aimed to help readers put these principles into practice, from reconnecting with people to creating opportunities for conversations that might otherwise never happen,” said Ganglani.
The evening also saw a fireside conversation that also explored how the right relationships can influence confidence, perspective and personal growth.
Santonastasso spoke about the role his parents, mentors and the people who believed in him played in shaping his journey, highlighting how encouragement and the willingness of others to recognise potential can change the direction of a person's life.
“My parents never raised me to believe I was less capable because of my body. They taught me to adapt, figure things out, and focus on what I could do. As I got older, I realized I had a choice. I could spend my life focusing on everything I didn't have, or I could take ownership of what I did have and build something meaningful with it. That shift changed the direction of my life,” he said.
Santonastasso added : “Resilience is not about pretending everything is great when it's not. It is about what you do when things don't go your way. It is the ability to feel frustrated, disappointed, or uncertain and still find a way forward. People see me on stage speaking to thousands of people, but resilience happens in the moments nobody sees. It's in your daily decisions, your habits, and how you respond when life challenges you. I always tell people that you can't control everything that happens to you, but you can work on how you respond to it. That's where your power is.”