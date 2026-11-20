She is back in Dubai, raising her daughter, and learning to walk again
Dubai: Aastha Kanwar Gautam remembers waking up on a Dubai street with blood in her mouth, struggling to breathe as her husband tried to help her. She was just over 33 weeks pregnant, and the accident that had thrown her several metres had left her fighting for her life.
At around 11.30pm on January 7, 2026, Aastha and her husband, Ojasvi, were walking near Central Park in Arjan, close to their home. Aastha suggested the walk because she had been feeling uneasy that evening.
Unfortunately, a car came the wrong way down a one-way street, reversed into the couple, and drove off. The impact hit Ojasvi on his left side and threw Aastha several metres.
“He thought he had lost us both,” Aastha told Gulf News.
Her own memory picks up on the road, where she struggled to breathe as Ojasvi tried to help her.
“I remember thinking I might die there, on a street I knew.”
Aastha has been taken to NMC Royal Hospital in Dubai Investments Park, where doctors operated to stop internal bleeding. Her liver has been injured and her ruptured spleen had to be removed. She has also suffered fractures to her hip and pelvis in several places.
She has been told she might never walk again. But amid the uncertainty, there has been one crucial piece of news, the impact spared her uterus and unborn baby.
Aastha has spent 11 days in intensive care. Her obstetrician and the medical team have continued monitoring the pregnancy as she recovered from her injuries.
Having already lost two pregnancies, she has found it difficult to believe she would finally take her baby home. In the weeks that have followed, every movement from her unborn daughter became a source of reassurance.
“Sometimes she kicked so hard that she woke me. I was glad to lose the sleep. That kick was news I could get for myself,” recalled Aastha.
She has remained deeply grateful to the medical professionals who cared for her and her baby.
“Sometimes doctors take the role of Gods, I think this was the time they did for my family.”
Ojasvi has struggled to process what happened. He has been so frightened that he could not remember the ambulance number. Someone else had already called for help.
Police officers and paramedics have arrived within minutes and began treating Aastha on the road.
“I’d love whoever made that call to know that the baby I was carrying is nine months old now,” shared Aastha.
With both their families in India, the couple has also found support among friends, colleagues, and members of the UAE community. Aastha has remembered nurses becoming emotional when they saw her recovering.
“Our families were in India and here were people in Dubai waiting just as anxiously for news of our baby.”
Aastha and Ojasvi’s daughter, Triambika, has been born safely. When she was 40 days old, the family flew to India, where Aastha has continued her recovery in Jalesar, Uttar Pradesh.
“I’d imagined teaching my daughter to walk. In Jalesar, her grandparents helped me learn to walk properly again,” stated Aastha.
At present, the 30-year-old mother is the owner and director of strategy at Shemford Futuristic School in Jalesar, which she runs with her family. Before moving into education, she has worked as an English editor covering the Middle East and North Africa.
Returning to her responsibilities has been another important milestone. By April, she has been able to stand at the school’s first graduation ceremony and watch pupils take to the stage.
“I’d wanted a child and a school for years. There I was, a new mother, watching other parents beam at their children.”
Aastha first moved to the UAE in 2021 and now lives in Arjan with Ojasvi and Triambika. She wants to raise her daughter in Dubai while continuing to take on more responsibilities at the family-run school in India.
This November, she has attended a yoga class as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Triambika has accompanied her, with her nanny looking after the baby while Aastha practised.
She is grateful to Dubai Health, the paramedics who reached her that night, and the doctors and nurses at NMC Royal Hospital.
For her, returning to physical activity has also been a way of reconnecting with the city where she nearly lost her life but where she and her daughter were given another chance.
“I want to thank Dubai for giving me somewhere I wanted to go once I could walk again,” said Aastha.
She has expressed hope that others who have experienced difficult periods will also find encouragement in community activities.
“You can turn up still healing and do what your body allows that day.”
Aastha wants Triambika to grow up knowing both Dubai, where she was born, and Jalesar, where her family built a school. One day, she looks forward to her daughter sitting in one of its classrooms and tell her honestly what she thinks could be improved.
“When I picture Triambika taking her first steps, I see myself a few feet away, holding out my hands,” described Aastha.
“The part that moves me now is that I’ll be standing. One day I’ll get to take a step towards her as she takes one towards me.”
Aastha knows that the chance to live the life she has today came through the efforts of many people.
“Dubai made me a mother and an entrepreneur. Ojasvi thought he’d lost us both that night in Arjan. Now he gets to watch his little girl grow up with her mum.”
She added, “As for my daughter, I hope she grows up not taking it for granted that her mum will be there. I’ll always know how many people it took to give her that.”