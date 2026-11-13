Gautam Gambhir says "there are no unplayable deliveries" after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ducks

India will next face New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI of the series on Sunday, November 15, at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The Men in Blue currently lead the series 2-1, which means they can either win or draw the tour but won’t face loss in the series.

India’s struggles were not limited to the fourth ODI, with Gambhir pointing out that the team had also lost seven wickets in the previous match. The repeated batting failures have raised questions about the consistency of the top order.

Henry produced an impressive performance against India, troubling the top order with his disciplined bowling and ability to exploit the conditions. His dismissal of Kohli for zero was among the key moments as New Zealand put India under pressure. He ended the match with 6-27 figures.

Both senior batters failed to get off the mark along with Shreyas Iyer as India endured a difficult outing against the Black Caps. Rohit was dismissed for a golden duck, while Kohli also departed without scoring after Matt Henry found the breakthrough.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.