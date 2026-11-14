Rohit Sharma plays hide-and-seek with his children during New Zealand ODI

Rohit Sharma's adorable interaction with children lights up a gloomy match day
India may have endured a forgettable day against New Zealand in the fourth ODI, but Rohit Sharma managed to produce a moment that brought smiles to cricket fans.
A video circulating on social media shows the hitman playing hide and seek with his children during Friday's match at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh was watching the match with their two children, Samaira and Ahaan, when the cricketer spotted them from the pavilion balcony.
And what followed was a lovely family moment.
Rohit was seen playfully hiding behind the dressing room doorway before peeking out towards his children, apparently trying to entertain them.
His children responded with smiles and laughter, while Ritika also appeared amused by her husband's playful behaviour.
The moment was captured on camera and subsequently shared on social media, where fans enjoyed seeing a different side of the Indian batting star. It was a beautiful moment.
The heartwarming moment came during an otherwise disappointing outing for the Indian team.
Chasing New Zealand's imposing total of 333, India suffered a shocking collapse as Matt Henry dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer for ducks in the opening over.
Rohit departed off the very first delivery, while Kohli and Shreyas also failed to open their accounts.
India were eventually bowled out for just 89 in 26.4 overs, suffering a crushing 244 run defeat.
Henry finished with figures of 6 for 27, while Will Young's century helped New Zealand post a challenging total.
The result reduced India's series lead to 2 to 1, with the final ODI scheduled for Sunday.
For Rohit, it was certainly not a memorable day with the bat. But his little interaction with his children provided one of the sweeter moments away from the action.