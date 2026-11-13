Virat Kohli makes heartwarming gesture to Matt Henry after India's historic loss

Kohli's humble gesture shines despite India's historic loss to New Zealand
Dubai: Virat Kohli may have endured a disappointing outing against New Zealand in the fourth ODI, but the Indian batting star showed his humble side after the match by gifting his jersey to fast bowler Matt Henry, who had dismissed him for a duck.
Henry produced a sensational performance at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13, taking six wickets as New Zealand defeated India by 244 runs. The right-arm pacer had a particularly memorable moment early in the second innings when he dismissed three of India’s leading batters in the opening over.
After the match, Henry received Kohli’s jersey, a thoughtful gesture from the former India captain that highlighted the mutual respect between two of international cricket’s leading figures.
Kohli’s dismissal was among the highlights of Henry’s remarkable opening spell. After removing Rohit Sharma with the first delivery of the innings, the New Zealand pacer struck again on the fifth ball to send Kohli back to the pavilion.
Henry initially bowled deliveries that moved away from the right-hander before producing a sharp inward movement. The ball stayed slightly low and went through the gap between Kohli’s bat and pad before crashing into the stumps. Kohli was bowled for four balls without scoring.
Henry completed a stunning triple-wicket maiden by dismissing stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer on the final delivery of the over, leaving India reeling at 0/3.
The New Zealand pacer continued to trouble the Indian batting line-up and finished with figures of 6/27 in 9.4 overs, earning the Player of the Match award.
Earlier, New Zealand had posted 333 all out in 50 overs, with Will Young leading the way with an excellent 125 off 108 deliveries. Tim Seifert also contributed 58, while Finn Allen scored 41 to give the hosts a strong total.
India’s chase never recovered from Henry’s opening burst. They were eventually bowled out for 89 in 26.4 overs, suffering a 244-run defeat. The loss marked India's biggest ODI defeat in the 21st century and second biggest ever overall.
Despite the disappointing result for India, Kohli’s gesture towards Henry offered a reminder of the respect that exists between players at the highest level. With India leading the tour 2-1, New Zealand now have the opportunity to level the series during the final game of the series on November 15.