Virat Kohli makes heartwarming gesture to Matt Henry after India's historic loss

Henry initially bowled deliveries that moved away from the right-hander before producing a sharp inward movement. The ball stayed slightly low and went through the gap between Kohli’s bat and pad before crashing into the stumps. Kohli was bowled for four balls without scoring.

Kohli’s dismissal was among the highlights of Henry’s remarkable opening spell. After removing Rohit Sharma with the first delivery of the innings, the New Zealand pacer struck again on the fifth ball to send Kohli back to the pavilion.

Henry produced a sensational performance at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13, taking six wickets as New Zealand defeated India by 244 runs. The right-arm pacer had a particularly memorable moment early in the second innings when he dismissed three of India’s leading batters in the opening over.

Dubai: Virat Kohli may have endured a disappointing outing against New Zealand in the fourth ODI, but the Indian batting star showed his humble side after the match by gifting his jersey to fast bowler Matt Henry, who had dismissed him for a duck.

Despite the disappointing result for India, Kohli’s gesture towards Henry offered a reminder of the respect that exists between players at the highest level. With India leading the tour 2-1, New Zealand now have the opportunity to level the series during the final game of the series on November 15.

Earlier, New Zealand had posted 333 all out in 50 overs, with Will Young leading the way with an excellent 125 off 108 deliveries. Tim Seifert also contributed 58, while Finn Allen scored 41 to give the hosts a strong total.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.