Virat Kohli's touching gesture for KL Rahul wins hearts as India beat New Zealand

Kohli's heartwarming gesture for Rahul steals the spotlight in India's ODI win
Virat Kohli has once again won the hearts of cricket fans, and this time, it had nothing to do with his batting.
The former India captain was spotted helping his teammate KL Rahul put on and adjust his jersey ahead of India's second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday.
The heartwarming moment, captured on camera and shared by Sony Sports Network, quickly attracted attention on social media.
The incident happened after rain delayed the start of the match.
Rahul was struggling to get his second jersey to fit properly, prompting members of the Indian support staff to step in.
One staff member even brought out a pair of scissors to adjust the neckline.
That was when Kohli joined in, helping Rahul sort out his jersey and pulling his inner shirt sleeves into place.
It was a small gesture, but one that showed the lovely bond between two cricketers who have shared the Indian dressing room for several years.
The video soon went viral, with fans praising Kohli for looking after his teammate.
And sometimes, it is these little moments away from the pressure of international cricket that remind us how special those friendships can be.
And people love to talk about these things.
Meanwhile, India registered a narrow four run victory over New Zealand via the DLS method in the rain affected second ODI in Wellington.
After being asked to bat first, New Zealand were bowled out for just 134 in 41 overs, with Gurnoor Brar producing an impressive spell of 4/30.
Daryl Mitchell was the hosts' top scorer with 55.
However, India's chase was far from straightforward.
Captain Shubman Gill departed for a golden duck, while Kohli managed just seven runs as the visitors struggled against New Zealand's pace attack.
Rahul played a crucial unbeaten knock of 26, helping India reach 113/7 in 26 overs before rain interrupted proceedings.
With no further play possible, India were declared winners by four runs under the DLS method.
Brar was named Player of the Match for his four wicket haul.
The victory gave India a 2–0 lead in the five match ODI series, with the third match scheduled for Hamilton on November 10.