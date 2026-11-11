Virat Kohli shares a special moment with Martin Guptill and his wife

Rain halts play, but Kohli's interaction with Guptill steals the spotlight
Virat Kohli may not have had an opportunity to entertain fans with his batting on Tuesday, but the Indian superstar still managed to grab attention.
A video circulating on social media shows Kohli enjoying a friendly conversation with former New Zealand opener Martin Guptill and his wife, Laura McGoldrick.
The interaction reportedly centred on life away from cricket, offering fans a glimpse of two familiar international cricketers catching up in a relaxed setting.
The footage was shared on X by cricket enthusiast Johns, who described it as a lovely moment.
For fans who watched Kohli and Guptill compete against each other for years, it was a nice reminder of the friendships and mutual respect that exist beyond international rivalries.
Guptill and Kohli were familiar opponents during their international careers, representing New Zealand and India respectively in several major tournaments.
Guptill was also responsible for one of the most unforgettable moments in Indian cricket history.
His brilliant direct hit dismissed MS Dhoni during the 2019 World Cup semifinal, effectively ending India's hopes of reaching the final.
While Kohli continues to represent India in ODIs, Guptill officially retired from international cricket in January 2025.
The former opener played 367 international matches, scoring 7,346 ODI runs and 3,531 runs in T20Is.
He has since returned to the New Zealand setup, joining the coaching group for the ongoing ODI series against India.
Meanwhile, the third ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton was abandoned on Tuesday without a ball being bowled.
India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field, but persistent rain prevented any action.
The visitors continue to lead the five match series 2-0 after winning the opening two encounters.
The fourth ODI is scheduled for Friday, November 13, at Mount Maunganui.
Although the weather disappointed fans hoping to watch Kohli in action, his friendly interaction with Guptill provided a pleasant moment away from the cricket field.