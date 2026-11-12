Virat Kohli fulfils fan's request after heartfelt plea

Rather than posing for an individual photograph and walking away, the 37-year-old invited the other supporters around him to join in. He then patiently posed with the group, giving several fans an opportunity to capture a memorable moment with their favourite cricketer.

Clearly excited to see the former India captain, she repeatedly pleaded with him, saying: “You are the one that I have been waiting for. Virat sir one photo please. Virat sir please.”

India will now turn their attention to the fourth ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 13, where they will look to extend their advantage and seal the series.

Kohli has scored 81 runs in the series so far. He made an impressive 74 off 51 deliveries in the opening match before being dismissed for seven in the second ODI.

India have won the opening two matches, beating New Zealand by five wickets in Auckland on November 4 and securing a four-run victory under the DLS method in Wellington on November 7. The third ODI in Hamilton on November 10 was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain, leaving India with a 2-0 lead.

The interaction offered another glimpse into Kohli’s willingness to acknowledge supporters, even when he is away from the cricket field. His simple gesture was particularly appreciated by the fans, who were clearly delighted by the unexpected opportunity.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.