Virat Kohli fulfils fan's request after heartfelt plea

Virat Kohli's kind act wins hearts during India's New Zealand tour
Dubai: Virat Kohli once again showed his humble side after stopping to pose for photographs with fans in Tauranga, New Zealand, following an emotional request from a supporter.
The Indian batting great was recently spotted walking through the New Zealand city during India’s ongoing tour when a fan, identified as Josita Anola Rodrigues on Instagram, called out to him for a photograph.
Clearly excited to see the former India captain, she repeatedly pleaded with him, saying: “You are the one that I have been waiting for. Virat sir one photo please. Virat sir please.”
Kohli heard her request and turned around before responding: “You guys come together.”
Rather than posing for an individual photograph and walking away, the 37-year-old invited the other supporters around him to join in. He then patiently posed with the group, giving several fans an opportunity to capture a memorable moment with their favourite cricketer.
The interaction offered another glimpse into Kohli’s willingness to acknowledge supporters, even when he is away from the cricket field. His simple gesture was particularly appreciated by the fans, who were clearly delighted by the unexpected opportunity.
Rodrigues shared the video on Instagram, where it has attracted more than one million views, with cricket fans reacting to Kohli’s response and his gesture towards the supporters.
The interaction comes as India continues its tour of New Zealand, with the teams competing in a five-match ODI series.
India have won the opening two matches, beating New Zealand by five wickets in Auckland on November 4 and securing a four-run victory under the DLS method in Wellington on November 7. The third ODI in Hamilton on November 10 was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain, leaving India with a 2-0 lead.
Kohli has scored 81 runs in the series so far. He made an impressive 74 off 51 deliveries in the opening match before being dismissed for seven in the second ODI.
India will now turn their attention to the fourth ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 13, where they will look to extend their advantage and seal the series.