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Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer make elderly fan's seven-year-old wish come true

Indian cricket stars recreate cherished memory for devoted supporter

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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India cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer pose for a photograph with an elderly fan during a training session in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, ahead of the fourth ODI against the hosts.
India cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer pose for a photograph with an elderly fan during a training session in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, ahead of the fourth ODI against the hosts.

An elderly cricket fan got a special surprise when Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer joined him for a photograph during India's practice session in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

The heartwarming interaction took place as India prepared for the fourth ODI against New Zealand. The fan approached the players with a personal request, asking them to recreate a photograph he had taken with Rohit around seven years ago.

This time, however, he wanted Virat and India's current captain Shreyas to join the former India skipper in the picture.

Why did the fan want another photograph with Rohit Sharma?

The supporter had an old photograph with Rohit, taken approximately seven years earlier. Hoping to recreate that memory, he approached the Indian cricketers and requested a new picture featuring Rohit, Virat and Shreyas together.

His request was unusual but meaningful, bringing together memories of the Indian team's past and present leadership.

Rohit, Virat and Shreyas pose with elderly fan

The three cricketers happily agreed. Rohit, Virat and Shreyas posed in the front row, while other members of the Indian squad gathered behind them.

The photograph gave the fan a chance to revisit his earlier meeting with Rohit while adding two more prominent names from Indian cricket to his collection of memories. Team India's heartwarming fan moment goes viral

A video capturing the interaction has been circulating on social media, attracting attention from cricket followers.

For the elderly supporter, what began as a simple request turned into a photograph featuring three generations of Indian cricket leadership and a memory he is likely to treasure.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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