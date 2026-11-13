Indian cricket stars recreate cherished memory for devoted supporter
An elderly cricket fan got a special surprise when Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer joined him for a photograph during India's practice session in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.
The heartwarming interaction took place as India prepared for the fourth ODI against New Zealand. The fan approached the players with a personal request, asking them to recreate a photograph he had taken with Rohit around seven years ago.
This time, however, he wanted Virat and India's current captain Shreyas to join the former India skipper in the picture.
Why did the fan want another photograph with Rohit Sharma?
The supporter had an old photograph with Rohit, taken approximately seven years earlier. Hoping to recreate that memory, he approached the Indian cricketers and requested a new picture featuring Rohit, Virat and Shreyas together.
His request was unusual but meaningful, bringing together memories of the Indian team's past and present leadership.
The three cricketers happily agreed. Rohit, Virat and Shreyas posed in the front row, while other members of the Indian squad gathered behind them.
The photograph gave the fan a chance to revisit his earlier meeting with Rohit while adding two more prominent names from Indian cricket to his collection of memories. Team India's heartwarming fan moment goes viral
A video capturing the interaction has been circulating on social media, attracting attention from cricket followers.
For the elderly supporter, what began as a simple request turned into a photograph featuring three generations of Indian cricket leadership and a memory he is likely to treasure.