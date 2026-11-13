Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's unwanted DUCK record as India collapses for 89

New Zealand thrashes India by 244 runs as Kohli hits unwanted milestone
Dubai: Virat Kohli has equalled another record held by his childhood idol Sachin Tendulkar, but this is one he would rather forget.
The Indian batting superstar was dismissed for a four ball duck during the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Friday (November 13).
And things only got worse for India.
Chasing a challenging target of 334, the visitors were bundled out for just 89 in 26.4 overs, suffering a humiliating 244 run defeat.
Kohli's dismissal was his 20th duck in ODI cricket, taking him level with Tendulkar for the most ducks by an Indian in the format.
However, Kohli reached the mark in considerably fewer matches.
While Tendulkar registered 20 ducks in 463 ODIs, Kohli has now equalled the tally in just 321 appearances.
It was a disappointing outing for the former India captain, who had scored a match winning half century in the opening ODI of the series.
Most ducks for India in ODIs:
Virat Kohli: 20 ducks (321 matches)
Sachin Tendulkar: 20 ducks (463 matches)
Javagal Srinath: 19 ducks (229 matches)
Anil Kumble: 18 ducks (269 matches)
Rohit Sharma: 18 ducks (295 matches)
India's chase could hardly have started any worse.
New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry produced an extraordinary opening over, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer without conceding a single run.
Rohit departed for a golden duck off the very first delivery, edging Henry to Finn Allen at first slip.
Kohli followed on the fifth ball when Henry knocked over his stumps, sending the Indian superstar back for a four ball duck.
And the nightmare continued when Shreyas was trapped lbw off the final delivery for another golden duck.
India were left reeling at 0 for 3 after just one over.
It was the first time India had lost three wickets without scoring a run in the opening over of an ODI innings.
It was also only the second time in 16 years that Rohit and Kohli had both been dismissed for ducks in the same ODI. The previous occasion was against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2010.
The early collapse left India with a mountain to climb.
Ruturaj Gaikwad managed just five before Kyle Jamieson dismissed him, leaving the visitors struggling at 9 for 4.
Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel briefly steadied the innings with a partnership of 44 runs for the fifth wicket.
But the recovery did not last long.
Kishan top scored with 27, while Axar and Naman Dhir contributed 21 each.
Arshdeep Singh also failed to score but remained unbeaten after facing three deliveries. Unlike Rohit, Kohli and Shreyas, he was not dismissed for a duck.
India were eventually bowled out for just 89, recording their sixth lowest total in ODI cricket.
It was also their second biggest defeat by runs in the format.
Henry finished with remarkable figures of 6 for 27 and was named Player of the Match.
Earlier, Will Young produced a brilliant century to put New Zealand in a commanding position.
He scored 125 off 108 balls, including 14 fours and four sixes.
Tim Seifert contributed 58 off 48 deliveries, while Finn Allen added a quick 41.
New Zealand eventually finished on 333 all out in their 50 overs.
India had entered the match with a 2 -0 series lead, with the third ODI abandoned due to rain.
The defeat reduced their advantage to 2- 1, with the final ODI scheduled at the same venue on Sunday.
For Kohli, it was an unwanted personal milestone. For India, it was a day to forget.