With five ODIs against New Zealand, Kohli will have opportunities to add to his tally and move clear of his former India teammate in the record books.

He is also closing in on Tendulkar’s mark for most runs in ODI run chases. Kohli has scored 8,667 runs in 179 matches and 168 innings while chasing, averaging 66.16, with 30 centuries and 45 half-centuries. He needs 54 more runs to surpass Tendulkar’s tally of 8,720.

The first is the record for most List A centuries. Kohli and Tendulkar are currently level with 60 hundreds each. One more century would make Kohli the outright record-holder in the format.

The five-match series will run until November 15, with games scheduled in Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton and Mount Maunganui. Kohli, who has already made his mark against the Black Caps, will have several milestones in sight.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.