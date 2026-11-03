India vs New Zealand: Kohli poised to rewrite batting record books
Dubai: Virat Kohli has the chance to move ahead of Sachin Tendulkar in three major batting records when India take on New Zealand in the upcoming ODI series, beginning on November 4.
The five-match series will run until November 15, with games scheduled in Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton and Mount Maunganui. Kohli, who has already made his mark against the Black Caps, will have several milestones in sight.
The first is the record for most List A centuries. Kohli and Tendulkar are currently level with 60 hundreds each. One more century would make Kohli the outright record-holder in the format.
He is also closing in on Tendulkar’s mark for most runs in ODI run chases. Kohli has scored 8,667 runs in 179 matches and 168 innings while chasing, averaging 66.16, with 30 centuries and 45 half-centuries. He needs 54 more runs to surpass Tendulkar’s tally of 8,720.
The third milestone concerns performances against SENA teams which includes South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. Both batters have registered 133 scores of 50 or more against these opponents in international cricket.
Kohli has 45 centuries and 88 half-centuries in 320 matches against the four nations. Another fifty-plus score would take him past Tendulkar.
With five ODIs against New Zealand, Kohli will have opportunities to add to his tally and move clear of his former India teammate in the record books.