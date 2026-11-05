Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's ODI record as India beat New Zealand

Chase master Virat Kohli surpasses Tendulkar's ODI chase record
Words are not enough to describe Virat Kohli's greatness. He continues to rewrite the record books, and this time he has gone past another major milestone set by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
The former India captain became the highest run scorer in ODI run chases during India's five wicket victory over New Zealand in the first ODI at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday. No wonder he is been called as the chase master by many.
Kohli smashed 74 off just 51 deliveries, including 13 fours and a six, helping India chase down a revised target of 143 in 22.4 overs.
The victory gave India a 1-0 lead in the five match series.
According to Cricbuzz, Kohli needed 54 runs to surpass Tendulkar's record of 8,720 runs in ODI run chases.
He achieved the milestone during his brilliant innings and took his overall tally to 8,741 runs, moving ahead of the master blaster.
What makes the achievement even more remarkable is the difference in their batting averages.
Kohli averages 66.21 while chasing in ODIs, compared to Tendulkar's 42.33.
Rohit Sharma occupies third place on the list with 6,801 runs.
Kohli also reached 13,000 ODI runs while batting at No. 3, becoming the first player to achieve the milestone.
He equalled Ricky Ponting's record of 18 scores of 50 or more against New Zealand in ODIs
Earlier, India bowled New Zealand out for 185 in 40.2 overs, with Arshdeep Singh claiming four wickets and Gurnoor Brar picking up three.
Anshul Kamboj also impressed with figures of 2 for 22 and was named Player of the Match.
Rain interruptions reduced India's target to 143, and Kohli made sure the visitors remained firmly in control despite losing Rohit Sharma early.
The 37 year old also registered his 80th ODI half century, reaching fifty in just 35 balls.
India eventually completed the chase with five wickets remaining to make a winning start to the series.