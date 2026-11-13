Rohit Sharma speaks Malayalam and says his favourite 'Chetta' is Sanju Samson

Hitman calls Sanju Samson his favorite 'Chetta' in playful remark
Rohit Sharma has once again shown his affection for Sanju Samson, this time through a lovely Malayalam exchange on his television show.
A clip from a recent episode of Family Full House with Rohit Sharma has caught the attention of cricket fans, particularly those from Kerala.
During an interaction with a contestant, Rohit surprised everyone by speaking a few words in Malayalam.
"Sughamano?" he asked, which means "How are you?"
The contestant responded, "Sughamanu," meaning "I'm fine."
Rohit then looked towards the audience and jokingly remarked that he had plenty of 'Chettas' around him.
But he had a favourite.
"My favourite Chetta is in New Zealand," Rohit said, apparently referring to Sanju Samson.
For those unfamiliar with Malayalam, 'Chetta' is an affectionate and respectful way of addressing an elder brother or someone older. Sanju Samson, who hails from Kerala, is fondly called 'Chetta' by his Indian teammates. So it was clear that Rohit was referring to Sanju, and his remark was greeted with applause from the audience.
The remark appears to have been made when Sanju was in New Zealand for India's T20I series. Although the exact recording date of the episode is unclear, Rohit himself is now in New Zealand representing India in the ODI series. Meanwhile, Sanju celebrated his 32nd birthday on November 11.
Rohit's latest remark is another reminder of the warm relationship he shares with the Kerala cricketer.
Sanju has previously spoken about how Rohit made him feel welcome in the Indian dressing room and supported him during difficult periods.
One such moment came during the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Sanju was struggling to find a place in India's playing XI when Rohit approached him and offered some reassuring words.
"Don't be disheartened, brother. It's a long tournament. You can get an opportunity at any time," Rohit told him.
Those words eventually proved meaningful.
Sanju made a remarkable comeback, producing three consecutive match-winning performances during the crucial stages of the tournament.
He scored an unbeaten 97 against the West Indies, followed by 89 against England in the semi-final and another 89 against New Zealand in the final.
His performances played a major role in India's World Cup triumph, and he was deservedly named Player of the Tournament after scoring 321 runs in five innings.
Rohit later explained that he understood what Sanju was going through, having experienced similar disappointments during his own career.
And now, months after that memorable World Cup campaign, Rohit's playful Malayalam exchange has once again highlighted the affection between the two cricketers.
For Sanju's supporters, it was another lovely moment to cherish. Hitman loves his chetta.