Sanju Samson reveals wife's special advice in cheeky birthday post featuring Aavesham song

Sanju Samson marks 32nd birthday with stylish post and heartfelt fan gratitude
Sanju Samson is one of the most loved cricketers in India, and his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, November 11, was another reminder of the affection he enjoys from fans.
The Kerala wicketkeeper batter received plenty of birthday wishes, including a special tribute from his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.
But Sanju decided to celebrate the occasion in his own style, and it looks like his wife Charulatha Remesh had something to do with it!
Taking to Instagram, Sanju shared a stylish picture of himself wearing a green shirt and gold chains, holding an old fashioned telephone receiver.
The Indian star also revealed why he decided to celebrate himself this year.
"Someone told me it's important to celebrate your own self," he wrote, tagging his wife Charulatha with a smiling emoji.
He then explained that he was marking November 11 by sharing his favourite picture, accompanied by a special song.
And his choice of music made the post even more entertaining.
Sanju used “Armadham”, the hugely popular birthday celebration song from the 2024 Malayalam blockbuster Aavesham, starring Fahadh Faasil.
Composed by Sushin Shyam and sung by Pranavam Sasi, the song became a favourite among Malayalam cinema fans.
The song begins with the line “Oru Salputhran Piranneda Pandu”, which roughly translates to “Once upon a time, a good son was born”.
It was a perfect choice for the occasion, adding a touch of Malayalam cinema nostalgia and humour to Sanju's birthday celebration.
The lighthearted post also reflected Sanju's fun personality and his close connection with fans.
The post quickly attracted attention, receiving more than 649,000 likes and thousands of comments within hours.
Sanju also took a moment to thank everyone who had wished him on his special day.
"Thank you so much everyone for all the messages and love," he wrote, adding that he felt blessed.
The birthday post also received a heart emoji from South African cricketer Lungi Ngidi.
Earlier in the day, Chennai Super Kings shared an emotional video tribute celebrating Sanju as their beloved "Namma Chettan".
The franchise welcomed him into the Chennai family with a heartfelt message about love, belonging and finding a new home.
His wife Charulatha also marked the occasion with a romantic Instagram tribute featuring memories of their relationship.
She described Sanju as her everything, sharing several personal photographs and videos of the couple.
It has been a memorable year for Sanju, who played a key role in India's T20 World Cup triumph and was named Player of the Tournament.
And after receiving so much love from fans throughout his career, perhaps Charulatha had a point.
Sometimes, it is important to celebrate yourself too!