Samson gave up his opening spot for Azharuddeen, who repaid his faith with a century.
When Kerala's Mohammed Azharuddeen reached his century against Himachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Thursday, he raised his bat and pointed towards a name written on it: Samson.
Watching from the dugout, Sanju Samson responded with a smile.
It was a beautiful moment between two cricketers who have known each other for 15 years. But there was a much deeper meaning behind the celebration than simply acknowledging the owner of the bat.
Speaking to MediaOne after the match, Azharuddeen revealed that he wanted to dedicate his century to Samson for the sacrifice his captain had made.
“I didn’t celebrate just because it was Sanju bhai’s bat. I’ve been using Sanju bhai’s bat since U19 days. A World Cup winner gave me his spot and sacrificed his batting position. I wanted to repay him and dedicate my celebration to him,” Azharuddeen said.
Putting the team before himself
Having helped India win the 2026 T20 World Cup as an opener, Samson could easily have retained that position for Kerala.
Instead, recognising Azharuddeen's impressive form at the top of the order, Samson decided to drop down to No. 3, allowing Azharuddeen and Rohan Kunnummal to open the innings.
Azharuddeen had finished as the leading run scorer in the Kerala Cricket League with 596 runs.
In an interview with The Indian Express, he revealed that Samson had called him even before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to inform him of his decision.
It was a wonderful example of a captain putting his team's interests ahead of his own.
And Azharuddeen has repaid that faith brilliantly.
Samson shines with the bat too
Despite battling fever and a sore throat, Azharuddeen smashed 101 off 57 deliveries against Himachal Pradesh, hitting eight fours and six sixes.
Samson played his part too, scoring a blistering 44 off just 21 balls, including five fours and two sixes.
The duo added 77 runs for the second wicket as Kerala posted a mammoth 268/4 in 20 overs, their highest total in the competition's history.
Himachal Pradesh could only manage 201/6 in reply, handing Kerala a convincing 67 run victory.
Four consecutive victories when it mattered most
Kerala's journey to the Super League stage was far from straightforward.
Having lost two of their opening three matches, Samson and his teammates found themselves under immense pressure, with little room for further slip ups.
But Kerala responded by winning all four of their remaining group matches.
Beat Tripura by five wickets
Beat Puducherry by 18 runs
Beat Assam by nine wickets
Beat Himachal Pradesh by 67 runs
Azharuddeen was particularly impressive in the final three matches, scoring 78 against Puducherry, an unbeaten 93 against Assam and 101 against Himachal Pradesh.
Kerala finished with 20 points from seven matches, qualifying for the Super League alongside Andhra Pradesh.
While Azharuddeen deservedly took the spotlight for his extraordinary batting, his celebration was also a reminder of what good leadership is all about.
Sometimes, the greatest contribution a captain can make is giving someone else the opportunity to shine.
Samson also took to his Instagram Stories to congratulate Azharuddeen on his brilliant century, showing just how much his teammate's success meant to him.
What a gem of a player and a leader.