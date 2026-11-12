“It’s been 10.5 years since we started building this house. We never even dreamed in our furthest imagination that it would ever be completed. It’s the Sanju Samson Foundation that took this up and finished it for us,” she said in the video.

The family had been waiting for more than 10 years to complete their home before the foundation stepped in to help turn their dream into reality. The house was built by Sree Dhanya Homes as part of the initiative.

For the family, however, the occasion was about much more than a birthday celebration. After 10 and a half years of uncertainty, they finally received the keys to a home they had once feared might never be completed.

The foundation shared the video on a special day for Samson, who turned 32 on November 11. The wicketkeeper-batter has enjoyed a memorable year on the cricket field, having played a key role in India’s title-winning campaign at the 2026 T20 World Cup, where he was named Player of the Tournament.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.