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Sanju Samson's mother hands over keys to family after 10-year wait for home

Emotional moment as Sanju Samson's mother hands over keys to completed home

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Sanju Samson and mother
Sanju Samson and mother
via Instagram

Dubai: Sanju Samson’s family brought an end to a decade-long wait for a Kerala family after his mother handed over the keys to their completed home through the Sanju Samson Foundation.

A video shared by the foundation on Wednesday, November 11, the Indian cricketer’s 32nd birthday, captured the emotional moment as Samson’s mother presented the keys to the woman who owns the house.

The family had been waiting for more than 10 years to complete their home before the foundation stepped in to help turn their dream into reality. The house was built by Sree Dhanya Homes as part of the initiative.

Speaking receiving the keys, the woman expressed her gratitude to the foundation for making something she had almost given up hope of achieving possible.

“It’s been 10.5 years since we started building this house. We never even dreamed in our furthest imagination that it would ever be completed. It’s the Sanju Samson Foundation that took this up and finished it for us,” she said in the video.

“My gratitude and my family’s gratitude and debt will always remain, and they will always be in our prayers,” she added.

The woman’s words reflected the significance of the gesture for a family that had spent more than a decade waiting to move into a completed home.

The foundation shared the video on a special day for Samson, who turned 32 on November 11. The wicketkeeper-batter has enjoyed a memorable year on the cricket field, having played a key role in India’s title-winning campaign at the 2026 T20 World Cup, where he was named Player of the Tournament.

While Samson’s performances have attracted attention on the international stage, the latest video highlighted the work being carried out through his foundation away from cricket.

For the family, however, the occasion was about much more than a birthday celebration. After 10 and a half years of uncertainty, they finally received the keys to a home they had once feared might never be completed.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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