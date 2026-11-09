Sanju Samson serves food at old age home during Diwali

A video shared by the Sanju Samson Foundation shows Samson serving what appears to be biryani to the residents. He is also seen interacting with them and posing for photographs. Posted a day before Diwali, the clip has crossed four million views.

India won the first three matches before New Zealand claimed the final two to finish the series 3-2. Samson was not part of India’s ODI squad and has returned home as the team continues its New Zealand tour in the 50-over format.

Samson’s gesture came shortly after he returned from India’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 107 runs across the series, including an explosive 67 off 33 balls in the opening match. He managed just 14, 18, four and four in the remaining games.

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