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Sanju Samson serves food at old age home during Diwali

Indian cricketer serves food to elderly, wins hearts during festive season

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson
via Sanju Samson foundation's Instagram

Dubai: Indian cricketer Sanju Samson marked the Diwali festivities with a visit to an old-age home, where he served food to elderly residents in a gesture that has won praise on social media.

A video shared by the Sanju Samson Foundation shows Samson serving what appears to be biryani to the residents. He is also seen interacting with them and posing for photographs. Posted a day before Diwali, the clip has crossed four million views.

The visit is part of the foundation’s wider community work. Established in 2023, the organisation focuses on empowering young people through sport, supporting underprivileged communities and creating opportunities for aspiring athletes.

Its initiatives include backing emerging sporting talent, blood donation drives and educational support. The foundation says it has directly supported more than 170 beneficiaries and impacted over 57 athletes.

Samson’s gesture came shortly after he returned from India’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 107 runs across the series, including an explosive 67 off 33 balls in the opening match. He managed just 14, 18, four and four in the remaining games.

India won the first three matches before New Zealand claimed the final two to finish the series 3-2. Samson was not part of India’s ODI squad and has returned home as the team continues its New Zealand tour in the 50-over format.

The foundation’s video offered fans a glimpse of Samson’s work away from cricket, with the 31-year-old spending time with the elderly residents during the festive season.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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