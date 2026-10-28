Cricket and football stars join forces in festive gaming campaign
Dubai: Indian cricketer Sanju Samson has joined football legend Sunil Chhetri in Konami Digital Entertainment’s eFootball Diwali campaign, bringing together sporting stars and gaming creators for the festive season.
Running until November 12, the campaign features an upgraded in-game player card of Chhetri, a Diwali-themed jersey and special rewards for players in India. Fans can also organise tournaments and compete with friends across mobile, console and PC platforms.
Chhetri, India’s former captain and the country’s all-time leading international goalscorer, is the campaign’s football face, while Samson represents cricket alongside esports athlete Jonathan Gaming and creators Shreeman Legend and Lolzzz Gaming.
The group will feature in social media content and fan activities designed to connect India’s sporting and gaming communities.
“Diwali is a time for people to come together, and we wanted to bring that same spirit of celebration into eFootball,” said Junichi Taya, eFootball general producer at Konami according to Indian Television website.
The campaign comes as Samson is in New Zealand with India’s T20I squad. He has scored 99 runs across the first three matches, registering 67 off 33 balls in the opener, 14 off 17 in the second game and 18 off 13 in the third.
India won all three matches to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, with the third victory sealed in Wellington on Tuesday.
The campaign combines Chhetri’s standing in Indian football with Samson’s cricket following and the reach of popular gaming creators. Konami hopes the festive content and in-game rewards will encourage players to build their squads and compete with friends during one of India’s biggest celebrations.