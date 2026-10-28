The campaign combines Chhetri’s standing in Indian football with Samson’s cricket following and the reach of popular gaming creators. Konami hopes the festive content and in-game rewards will encourage players to build their squads and compete with friends during one of India’s biggest celebrations.

The campaign comes as Samson is in New Zealand with India’s T20I squad. He has scored 99 runs across the first three matches, registering 67 off 33 balls in the opener, 14 off 17 in the second game and 18 off 13 in the third.

“Diwali is a time for people to come together, and we wanted to bring that same spirit of celebration into eFootball,” said Junichi Taya, eFootball general producer at Konami according to Indian Television website.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.