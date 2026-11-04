Sachin Tendulkar uses Mohanlal's famous dialogue in advice to Sanju Samson

Samson had also revealed that Tendulkar called him on the eve of the final to check how he was feeling. The relationship between the cricket legend and the active star is truly special.

Samson went on to deliver an outstanding campaign, scoring 321 runs in five innings at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37. He struck three consecutive half-centuries in India’s final three matches, including 89 in the final against New Zealand.

The dialogue comes from Mohanlal’s 2000 blockbuster ‘Narasimham’, in which he played Poovalli Induchoodan. The phrase became one of the actor’s most recognisable lines and is often used playfully to dismiss someone with confidence.

Tendulkar responded with a line made famous by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, writing: “Nee po mone Dinesha! Sanju will tell you what it means.” The Malayalam line means “You go away, my boy Dinesh” while the context between the cricketers remains unknown.

The former India captain was taking part in a question-and-answer session on Reddit’s India Cricket community when a fan asked what advice he had given Samson, who had revealed that the two had remained in constant contact for months.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.