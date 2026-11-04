Sachin Tendulkar uses Mohanlal's famous dialogue in advice to Sanju Samson

Mohanlal's iconic dialogue adds charm to Tendulkar-Samson camaraderie
Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar gave cricket fans an unexpected Malayalam cinema reference when asked about his conversations with Kerala's Sanju Samson during India’s victorious 2026 T20 World Cup campaign.
The former India captain was taking part in a question-and-answer session on Reddit’s India Cricket community when a fan asked what advice he had given Samson, who had revealed that the two had remained in constant contact for months.
Tendulkar responded with a line made famous by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, writing: “Nee po mone Dinesha! Sanju will tell you what it means.” The Malayalam line means “You go away, my boy Dinesh” while the context between the cricketers remains unknown.
The dialogue comes from Mohanlal’s 2000 blockbuster ‘Narasimham’, in which he played Poovalli Induchoodan. The phrase became one of the actor’s most recognisable lines and is often used playfully to dismiss someone with confidence.
Tendulkar’s reply offered a glimpse into the relationship between the two cricketers, with Samson previously crediting the batting great for helping him through a difficult period before the tournament.
Samson went on to deliver an outstanding campaign, scoring 321 runs in five innings at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37. He struck three consecutive half-centuries in India’s final three matches, including 89 in the final against New Zealand.
The wicketkeeper-batter was named Player of the Tournament after helping India retain the title with a 96-run victory in Ahmedabad on March 8.
Samson had also revealed that Tendulkar called him on the eve of the final to check how he was feeling. The relationship between the cricket legend and the active star is truly special.