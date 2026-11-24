The ₹100 crore target is a business run-rate ambition, rather than a claim that the company has already generated that amount in revenue. Its current GMV of around ₹75 crore reflects the value of merchandise sold, a separate measure from recognised revenue.

The next phase will involve expanding its retail presence and broadening its range of footwear and apparel. While cricket remains its biggest category, the company is betting that running products and more affordable options can help it reach customers beyond the cricket market.

The company is looking beyond India’s biggest cities for growth. Nearly half of its revenue now comes from outside tier-one urban centres, indicating demand in smaller markets as well.

The brand has positioned its cricket footwear in the ₹3,000 (Dh 118) to ₹7,000 (Dh 277) price bracket, where it believes there are limited established competitors. It is also planning to introduce products priced below ₹3,000 to reach a wider group of consumers.

One of its strongest performers has been an all-rounder cricket shoe designed for club-level players. The company has sold 50,000 pairs across several pin codes in India and believes it is among the fastest-growing cricket shoe models in the country.

“We are currently tracking at close to about 75 crore GMV. The cricket season in India runs from October through the IPL in May, and as we go ahead, we are targeting a ₹100 crore run rate within the next four to five months,” Gurumurthy said to CNBC TV18.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.