Ten x You targets rapid growth with cricket footwear and apparel expansion
Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar-backed athleisure brand Ten x You is targeting a ₹100 crore (Dh 39.51 million) business run rate over the next four to five months after crossing 100,000 customers in its first year of operations.
The brand, co-founded by Tendulkar, Karthik Gurumurthy and Karan Arora, launched in October 2025. It has recorded gross merchandise value (GMV) of close to ₹75 crore (Dh 29.63 million), according to Gurumurthy, its chief executive and co-founder.
“We are currently tracking at close to about 75 crore GMV. The cricket season in India runs from October through the IPL in May, and as we go ahead, we are targeting a ₹100 crore run rate within the next four to five months,” Gurumurthy said to CNBC TV18.
The company has built its early business around cricket footwear but is increasingly looking to running and apparel as it expands its product range.
Cricket accounts for around 45 per cent of the brand’s business, while running contributes approximately 30 per cent and apparel about 15 per cent, Gurumurthy said.
One of its strongest performers has been an all-rounder cricket shoe designed for club-level players. The company has sold 50,000 pairs across several pin codes in India and believes it is among the fastest-growing cricket shoe models in the country.
“Our all-rounder cricket shoe, built for club-level players, has been very well received, and we have sold 50,000 pairs across several pin codes in India,” Gurumurthy said.
The brand has positioned its cricket footwear in the ₹3,000 (Dh 118) to ₹7,000 (Dh 277) price bracket, where it believes there are limited established competitors. It is also planning to introduce products priced below ₹3,000 to reach a wider group of consumers.
The company is looking beyond India’s biggest cities for growth. Nearly half of its revenue now comes from outside tier-one urban centres, indicating demand in smaller markets as well.
Tendulkar’s experience as an international cricketer has been central to the brand’s product philosophy, with the company aiming to develop sportswear that caters to the requirements of Indian players.
The next phase will involve expanding its retail presence and broadening its range of footwear and apparel. While cricket remains its biggest category, the company is betting that running products and more affordable options can help it reach customers beyond the cricket market.
The ₹100 crore target is a business run-rate ambition, rather than a claim that the company has already generated that amount in revenue. Its current GMV of around ₹75 crore reflects the value of merchandise sold, a separate measure from recognised revenue.
For Tendulkar, the venture marks an expansion of his association with cricket beyond the field, as the brand attempts to turn its early customer growth into a larger sportswear business.