Sachin Tendulkar sends personal message to wife Anjali Tendulkar on her 59th birthday

The couple married on May 24, 1995, after dating for five years. They first met in 1990 at Mumbai airport, when 17-year-old Sachin had returned from an international tour and Anjali was there to receive her mother. Their relationship has since spanned 36 years, with 31 years of marriage.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.