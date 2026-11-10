Sachin Tendulkar sends personal message to wife Anjali Tendulkar on her 59th birthday

Anjali Tendulkar turns 59, Sachin pens touching tribute
Dubai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar marked his wife Anjali’s 59th birthday with a heartfelt message, giving fans a glimpse of the bond they have shared for more than three decades.
The couple married on May 24, 1995, after dating for five years. They first met in 1990 at Mumbai airport, when 17-year-old Sachin had returned from an international tour and Anjali was there to receive her mother. Their relationship has since spanned 36 years, with 31 years of marriage.
The former India captain took to social media to celebrate the occasion pf his wife's birthday, sharing a personal note that highlighted the importance of his wife in his life.
“Home has always meant a little more because you’re in it. Happy birthday, Anjali!” Sachin wrote.
Anjali, a paediatrician by profession, has been a constant support throughout Sachin’s cricketing career. She left her medical career following their marriage. The couple have two children, daughter Sara and son Arjun.
The couple recently posed together performing Laxmi Puja on the occasion of Diwali. Few days back, they even celebrated their daughter Sara's birthday. Now, the family celebrates Anjali's big day.
Sachin, widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in cricket history, retired from international cricket in 2013 after a career spanning 24 years. He remains a prominent figure in Indian sport and regularly shares moments from his family life with followers.
While the former India captain has received countless tributes for his achievements on the field, his birthday message to Anjali offered a personal reminder of the partnership behind his journey.