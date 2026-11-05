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Sachin Tendulkar makes heartfelt wish for Sara Tendulkar’s love life

Sachin Tendulkar playfully hints at love life wish for daughter Sara's birthday

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Sachin Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar
via Instagram

Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar had a special wish for his daughter Sara on her 29th birthday, hinting that he hopes she finds someone interesting as the family celebrated the occasion.

Sara, who turned 29 on October 12, shared a new Instagram reel featuring birthday messages from her family. The BTS video showed her mother Anjali, brother Arjun and father Sachin taking turns to wish her and share what they hoped for her in the year ahead.

Anjali kept her message simple and heartfelt, saying: “I wish you happiness from within and may all your dreams come true.”

Arjun, meanwhile, offered a typically brief birthday greeting: “Happy birthday and that’s it.”

Sachin’s message drew attention for its playful reference to his daughter’s love life. “Happy birthday and hope you find someone interesting, and I shouldn’t speak more. Just that and continue spreading positivity and good health,” he said.

The former India captain’s remark added a light-hearted moment to the family’s birthday wishes, with his choice of words suggesting he was careful not to say too much. His daughter's facial expressions only made the moment much better.

Sachin's wish of hoping Sara finds someone interesting offers a glimpse into his role as a caring parent. His son Arjun recently got married to Saaniya Chandok earlier this year. Sachin hopes the same for his daughter too.

Sara has largely kept her personal life away from the spotlight, despite being a familiar face among cricket fans and followers of the Tendulkar family. Sachin had previously wished his daughter on social media, but the latest moment comes as a humorous yet adorable moment between both.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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