Sachin Tendulkar sends personal message to Sara Tendulkar on her 29th birthday

Sara Tendulkar receives a touching message from father Sachin on her special day
Dubai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt birthday message for his daughter Sara Tendulkar on Monday, offering a glimpse into their close bond as she turned 29.
Sara, the elder child of Sachin and his wife Anjali, was born on October 12, 1997, in Mumbai. She has largely pursued her own path away from professional cricket, focusing on her education, wellness and philanthropic work.
Sharing his message on social media, the former India captain reflected on how his relationship with Sara has evolved as she has grown older.
“There was a time when I was the one showing you the way,” Sachin wrote on Instagram.
“Now, more often than not, I’m simply happy to see where you choose to go. Happy birthday, Sara. Love you,” he ended.
The message stood out for its personal tone, particularly Sachin acknowledging that his daughter is now making her own decisions. Rather than offering a conventional birthday greeting, the 53-year-old celebrated Sara’s independence and the changing role of a parent as a child grows up.
Fans in the comment section also showered their love for the father-daughter duo.
The Tendulkars have occasionally shared glimpses of their family life on social media. Sachin has previously expressed pride in Sara’s achievements, while she has also spoken publicly about the guidance she received from her parents.
Sara is involved with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, which works in areas including education and healthcare. Her younger brother, Arjun Tendulkar, has followed a different route, pursuing a career in cricket.
Sachin, widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in the sport’s history, has often been in the public eye for his cricketing achievements. This time, however, it was a simple message to his daughter that offered a more personal side of the former India captain.