Sachin Tendulkar sends personal message to Sara Tendulkar on her 29th birthday

The message stood out for its personal tone, particularly Sachin acknowledging that his daughter is now making her own decisions. Rather than offering a conventional birthday greeting, the 53-year-old celebrated Sara’s independence and the changing role of a parent as a child grows up.

Sara, the elder child of Sachin and his wife Anjali, was born on October 12, 1997, in Mumbai. She has largely pursued her own path away from professional cricket, focusing on her education, wellness and philanthropic work.

Sachin, widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in the sport’s history, has often been in the public eye for his cricketing achievements. This time, however, it was a simple message to his daughter that offered a more personal side of the former India captain.

The Tendulkars have occasionally shared glimpses of their family life on social media. Sachin has previously expressed pride in Sara’s achievements, while she has also spoken publicly about the guidance she received from her parents.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.