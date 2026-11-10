Sara Tendulkar pens heartfelt note for mom Anjali Tendulkar on her big day

Sara Tendulkar shares touching birthday tribute to mom Anjali Tendulkar
Dubai: Sara Tendulkar has shared a heartfelt birthday message for her mother Anjali Tendulkar, celebrating the bond they share as the Tendulkar family marked a special occasion on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old took to social media to wish Anjali on her 59th birthday, describing her mother as her closest companion and an important part of her life.
“Happy birthday to my soulmate, LOML and partner in everything. I am because you are,” Sara wrote.
Sachin Tendulkar also wished his wife on her birthday, sharing a sweet message on social media. “Home has always meant a little more because you’re in it. Happy birthday, Anjali!” he wrote, celebrating their years together.
Anjali has largely stayed away from the spotlight despite being married to one of cricket’s most celebrated names. She first met Sachin Tendulkar at Mumbai airport in 1990, when he was returning from an international tour. The couple dated for five years before marrying on May 24, 1995. They have two children, Sara and Arjun.
A paediatrician by profession, Anjali stepped away from her medical career after marriage to support Sachin through his demanding international cricket journey. The former India captain played for 24 years before retiring in 2013, having scored 100 international centuries and won the 2011 ODI World Cup.
While Arjun has followed his father into professional cricket, Sara has carved out a different path. She completed a Master’s degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London and is involved with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation as its director.
Sara has also pursued her interest in fitness and wellness, launching a Pilates academy in Mumbai in 2023.
The birthday message offered a glimpse into the close relationship between mother and daughter, with Sara acknowledging the role Anjali continues to play in her life. The family has often shared personal moments on social media, giving fans a look beyond Sachin’s cricketing legacy.