Sara Tendulkar pens heartfelt note for mom Anjali Tendulkar on her big day

Sachin Tendulkar also wished his wife on her birthday, sharing a sweet message on social media . “Home has always meant a little more because you’re in it. Happy birthday, Anjali!” he wrote, celebrating their years together.

The birthday message offered a glimpse into the close relationship between mother and daughter, with Sara acknowledging the role Anjali continues to play in her life. The family has often shared personal moments on social media, giving fans a look beyond Sachin’s cricketing legacy.

While Arjun has followed his father into professional cricket, Sara has carved out a different path. She completed a Master’s degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London and is involved with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation as its director.

A paediatrician by profession, Anjali stepped away from her medical career after marriage to support Sachin through his demanding international cricket journey. The former India captain played for 24 years before retiring in 2013, having scored 100 international centuries and won the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Anjali has largely stayed away from the spotlight despite being married to one of cricket’s most celebrated names. She first met Sachin Tendulkar at Mumbai airport in 1990, when he was returning from an international tour. The couple dated for five years before marrying on May 24, 1995. They have two children, Sara and Arjun.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.