Sachin Tendulkar spends Diwali morning driving his "Saab", performs Puja in evening

The video then cuts to Sachin filming from outside the vehicle after the drive. “The drive is done but someone doesn’t want to get out of the car,” he says, pointing the camera towards Bouncer.

The former India captain posted the clip on X, showing himself behind the wheel while Bouncer sat comfortably in the backseat. A female voice, believed to be that of his wife Anjali, is heard recording the moment and joking: “Early morning for Sachin, pretending to be a driver and taking his Saab (boss) out for a drive.”

The dog is seen sitting behind the passenger seat, making no attempt to get out despite Sachin repeatedly asking him to come outside. Bouncer remains firmly in place until the video ends, leaving the former cricketer amused by his pet’s reluctance.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.