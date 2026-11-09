Sachin Tendulkar spends Diwali morning driving his "Saab", performs Puja in evening

Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Diwali with morning drive and evening prayers
https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/2119409676312084833?a=IHEMmFd5QKYi4g-kysc&s=46Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar gave his followers a light-hearted glimpse of his Diwali celebrations, sharing a video of his dog Bouncer enjoying a morning drive but refusing to leave the car afterwards.
The former India captain posted the clip on X, showing himself behind the wheel while Bouncer sat comfortably in the backseat. A female voice, believed to be that of his wife Anjali, is heard recording the moment and joking: “Early morning for Sachin, pretending to be a driver and taking his Saab (boss) out for a drive.”
The video then cuts to Sachin filming from outside the vehicle after the drive. “The drive is done but someone doesn’t want to get out of the car,” he says, pointing the camera towards Bouncer.
The dog is seen sitting behind the passenger seat, making no attempt to get out despite Sachin repeatedly asking him to come outside. Bouncer remains firmly in place until the video ends, leaving the former cricketer amused by his pet’s reluctance.
Sharing the video, Sachin captioned it: “Diwali drive with bouncer who doesn’t want to leave the car”.
He also extended his festive wishes to his followers, adding: “Wishing you and your families a very happy Diwali”.
Later in the day, Tendulkar shared more pictures of his Diwali celebration. He shared a glimpse of performing Laxmi Puja at his home with his wife. “An evening of prayers, traditions and blessings.”
While the morning he kept himself busy with a drive, the former Indian captain spent quality time with his family on Diwali.