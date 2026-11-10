Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok share first Diwali photos as newlyweds

Sachin Tendulkar's family marks Diwali with rituals and heartwarming celebrations
Dubai: Diwali celebrations were extra special for Arjun Tendulkar and his wife Saaniya Chandhok this year as the couple marked their first festival of lights together as newlyweds.
Sachin Tendulkar's son and his entrepreneur wife gave fans a glimpse of their celebrations by sharing photographs on social media, offering a peek into their first Diwali after getting married.
Arjun's father, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, also shared moments from the family's festivities.
In one video, Sachin was seen enjoying a drive with his pet dog, while another captured him performing Lakshmi Puja with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar.
The former India captain's posts offered a glimpse into the family's Diwali celebrations, with traditional rituals and family moments taking centre stage.
Several personalities from the sporting fraternity also extended their Diwali wishes.
Jay Shah, former secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), shared a message on X, wishing everyone peace, progress and prosperity.
"May the festival of lights strengthen our resolve to build a future filled with peace, progress and prosperity. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali," he wrote.
Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman also wished people happiness, good health and positivity.
"Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. May the festival of lights bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good health to you and your loved ones. May we continue to spread light, hope and positivity," he posted.
Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel highlighted the importance of traditions and spending time with loved ones.
"Some traditions never grow old, and some moments become memories we carry with us forever. A little light, a lot of love, and the people who matter most. Wishing everyone a wonderful Diwali!" he wrote.