For the Tendulkars, it was a second consecutive evening on a high-profile green carpet in Mumbai. But while the Earthshot Prize saw Sachin and Anjali join their daughters, the Vogue event put the spotlight on Sara and Saaniya.

The 2026 edition of Forces of Fashion is being held in Mumbai from November 19 to 22 at Snowball Studios, before moving to New Delhi later in the month. This year’s theme, ‘Material Matters’, focuses on how designers are using unconventional materials, craftsmanship and technology to explore new possibilities in fashion.

Sara and Saaniya have been seen together on several family occasions, and their latest joint appearance offered another glimpse of their close bond. Their presence at back-to-back high-profile events also kept the Tendulkar family in the fashion spotlight in Mumbai.

Sara opted for an ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna for the Vogue occasion, switching labels after wearing Shantnu and Nikhil designs at the Earthshot Prize on Tuesday. The family had chosen coordinated looks from the Indian fashion house for the awards ceremony, where Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali, Sara and Saaniya walked the green carpet together. Arjun Tendulkar was not part of that appearance.

The two were among the faces at the fashion event, presented in association with Tanishq Jewellery. While the previous evening saw the wider Tendulkar family come together for the Earthshot Prize, this time it was Sara and her sister-in-law Saaniya representing the family.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.