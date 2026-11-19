Tendulkar family stays in the spotlight with Sara and Saaniya's fashion statement
Dubai: Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok made another appearance together on the green carpet, this time at Vogue India’s Forces of Fashion 2026 event in Mumbai, a day after the Tendulkar family attracted attention at the Earthshot Prize.
The two were among the faces at the fashion event, presented in association with Tanishq Jewellery. While the previous evening saw the wider Tendulkar family come together for the Earthshot Prize, this time it was Sara and her sister-in-law Saaniya representing the family.
Sara opted for an ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna for the Vogue occasion, switching labels after wearing Shantnu and Nikhil designs at the Earthshot Prize on Tuesday. The family had chosen coordinated looks from the Indian fashion house for the awards ceremony, where Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali, Sara and Saaniya walked the green carpet together. Arjun Tendulkar was not part of that appearance.
Sara and Saaniya have been seen together on several family occasions, and their latest joint appearance offered another glimpse of their close bond. Their presence at back-to-back high-profile events also kept the Tendulkar family in the fashion spotlight in Mumbai.
The guest list at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion included Bollywood actor Ananya Panday and fashion figure Anna Wintour, among other personalities from the worlds of entertainment and fashion.
The 2026 edition of Forces of Fashion is being held in Mumbai from November 19 to 22 at Snowball Studios, before moving to New Delhi later in the month. This year’s theme, ‘Material Matters’, focuses on how designers are using unconventional materials, craftsmanship and technology to explore new possibilities in fashion.
The showcase brings together more than 25 Indian designers and creative organisations, with the event examining the relationship between design, materials and innovation.
For the Tendulkars, it was a second consecutive evening on a high-profile green carpet in Mumbai. But while the Earthshot Prize saw Sachin and Anjali join their daughters, the Vogue event put the spotlight on Sara and Saaniya.