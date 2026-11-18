According to Johar, the Prince spoke at length about where Indian cinema is heading
Mumbai has hosted plenty of royalty over the years, but few visits have mixed palace protocol with Bollywood quite like this one. During a packed week in the city for the Earthshot Prize 2026, Prince William stopped by Dharma Productions, the studio behind some of Hindi cinema’s best-loved films. He was welcomed by its founder, Karan Johar.
The filmmaker later told ANI that hosting the Prince of Wales had been a genuine honour. He described his guest as “gracious and kind,” and said William was warm and easy to talk to.
A conversation about cinema’s reach
The visit was more than a photo opportunity. According to Johar, the Prince spoke at length about where Indian cinema is heading. He was especially interested in how films made in India’s many languages, not only Hindi, are finding audiences around the world.
That point carries weight. Indian film is no longer a single industry that answers to Mumbai. Productions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages now travel widely through streaming platforms and international releases. William’s interest suggests that this multilingual creative economy is being noticed well beyond India’s borders.
Two of Bollywood’s best-known faces, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, joined Johar in hosting the royal guest. The four posed together for photographs at the studio.
A song from 2001, performed for 2026
No Bollywood welcome is complete without music. Dancers in traditional costume performed Shava Shava, the exuberant wedding number from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Johar directed that family saga in 2001, and it remains one of the most rewatched Hindi films of its era. The Prince watched as the troupe recreated the song’s high-energy choreography, a 25-year-old crowd-pleaser staged for a new kind of audience.
A crowded royal itinerary
The Dharma visit was one stop in a busy schedule. Earlier that same day, William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, visited the Chanakya School of Craft in Lower Parel, where the focus was on sustainable textiles.
The trip is significant for the couple in its own right. It is Catherine’s first joint overseas tour with William since 2022. Their Mumbai programme began on Monday and moved between formal events and lighter moments. They played gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar at Ballard Estate, rode the Mumbai Metro, and attended the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly.
On Tuesday, the couple went to Bandra Reclamation Garden. There the Prince drove Catherine in an electric three-wheeler built by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, and the pair met the 15 Earthshot finalists, who had come from around the world.
An Indian win on home ground
That electric three-wheeler turned out to be a fitting choice. At Tuesday evening’s ceremony, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility was named one of five winners of the 2026 Earthshot Prize, taking the “Clean Our Air” category. It was a notable moment of international recognition for India’s push toward electric vehicles, and it came at the first Earthshot ceremony held in the country.
William launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to back practical solutions to the planet’s most pressing environmental problems. This year marks its sixth edition. Each winner receives £1 million, roughly ₹11 crore, to scale up its work.
For a visit built around climate innovation, the afternoon at Dharma was a reminder that soft power counts as well. Climate solutions and cinema both travel because they connect with people far from where they began. In Mumbai this week, the Prince seemed to understand both.