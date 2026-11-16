Britain's Prince William and his wife, Princess Catherine, swapped royal engagements for a game of street cricket in Mumbai on Monday, joining local youngsters and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for a taste of India's beloved gully cricket.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took part in the informal cricket session during their three-day visit to India, which centres on the environmental Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai.

Catherine, dressed in a lime-green blazer and white trousers, tried her hand at batting and posed for photographs with young local players.

William also joined in the game, with Tendulkar, one of India's most celebrated cricketers, among those taking part.

The royal couple are also expected to ride the Mumbai Metro and visit a Bollywood film studio during their stay in the city.