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Watch: Prince William and Kate play gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai

Mumbai visit sees royals play cricket and promote environmental innovation

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Britain's Prince William and his wife, Princess Catherine, swapped royal engagements for a game of street cricket in Mumbai on Monday, joining local youngsters and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for a taste of India's beloved gully cricket.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took part in the informal cricket session during their three-day visit to India, which centres on the environmental Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai.

Catherine, dressed in a lime-green blazer and white trousers, tried her hand at batting and posed for photographs with young local players.

William also joined in the game, with Tendulkar, one of India's most celebrated cricketers, among those taking part.

The royal couple are also expected to ride the Mumbai Metro and visit a Bollywood film studio during their stay in the city.

William in India for Earthshot Prize

The Prince of Wales is in Mumbai to host the annual Earthshot Prize, which recognises innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

"Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year's Earthshot Prize," William said in a social media post.

He described India as "one of the most exciting places in the world for environmental innovation", praising people across the country for developing practical solutions to global challenges.

The prize selects five winners from 15 finalists across five categories: nature conservation, ocean protection, waste reduction, climate action and clean air.

Each winner will receive £1 million (approximately $1.3 million) to help expand their environmental projects.

Bollywood stars expected at ceremony

The awards ceremony, scheduled for Tuesday evening, will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek and Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor are among the personalities expected to attend.

Tendulkar described the Earthshot Prize as a "noble cause", highlighting the importance of supporting initiatives to protect the planet.

Following their Mumbai engagements, William and Catherine are also scheduled to travel to New Delhi, where they are expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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