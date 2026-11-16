Mumbai visit sees royals play cricket and promote environmental innovation
Britain's Prince William and his wife, Princess Catherine, swapped royal engagements for a game of street cricket in Mumbai on Monday, joining local youngsters and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for a taste of India's beloved gully cricket.
The Prince and Princess of Wales took part in the informal cricket session during their three-day visit to India, which centres on the environmental Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai.
Catherine, dressed in a lime-green blazer and white trousers, tried her hand at batting and posed for photographs with young local players.
William also joined in the game, with Tendulkar, one of India's most celebrated cricketers, among those taking part.
The royal couple are also expected to ride the Mumbai Metro and visit a Bollywood film studio during their stay in the city.
The Prince of Wales is in Mumbai to host the annual Earthshot Prize, which recognises innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges.
"Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year's Earthshot Prize," William said in a social media post.
He described India as "one of the most exciting places in the world for environmental innovation", praising people across the country for developing practical solutions to global challenges.
The prize selects five winners from 15 finalists across five categories: nature conservation, ocean protection, waste reduction, climate action and clean air.
Each winner will receive £1 million (approximately $1.3 million) to help expand their environmental projects.
The awards ceremony, scheduled for Tuesday evening, will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.
Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek and Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor are among the personalities expected to attend.
Tendulkar described the Earthshot Prize as a "noble cause", highlighting the importance of supporting initiatives to protect the planet.
Following their Mumbai engagements, William and Catherine are also scheduled to travel to New Delhi, where they are expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.