UK's Prince William and Princess Kate head to India to meet PM Modi, attend Earthshot Prize ceremony

“I am delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales back to India. When our Prime Ministers met in Mumbai last year, they spoke of building a modern partnership focused on the future. That ambition is increasingly delivering real results through our shared Vision 2035 and growing cooperation across technology, investment, clean energy, education and security. The future of the UK-India partnership will not be shaped by our governments alone, it will be shaped by our people and this visit is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those deep personal connections between our countries,” he said.