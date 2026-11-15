UK's Prince William and Princess Kate head to India to meet PM Modi, attend Earthshot Prize ceremony

UK royals to focus on climate action and innovation during India trip
Prince William and Princess Kate are all set for their visit to India on Monday where they will meet Indian premier Narendra Modi and take part in several events, including the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony.
They arrive in India on Monday for a three-day visit, according to the British High Commission.
During this visit - their second official trip to the country - they will take part in several engagements focused on climate action, sustainability, innovation and youth leadership. Their first trip was in 2016, when they visited both India and Bhutan.
Their programme will begin with them attending the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony on Nov 17, Tuesday, in Mumbai. Then, they will travel to New Delhi where they are scheduled to meet the prime minister.
Speaking ahead of the royal visit, Acting British High Commissioner to India Ben Mellor was quoted as saying by ANI that the visit would provide an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.
“I am delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales back to India. When our Prime Ministers met in Mumbai last year, they spoke of building a modern partnership focused on the future. That ambition is increasingly delivering real results through our shared Vision 2035 and growing cooperation across technology, investment, clean energy, education and security. The future of the UK-India partnership will not be shaped by our governments alone, it will be shaped by our people and this visit is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those deep personal connections between our countries,” he said.
The 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony was founded by Prince William and recognises efforts to find solutions to major environmental problems, including climate change, air pollution, waste, ocean conservation and the loss of biodiversity.
Each year, five winners are awarded £1 million to further their endeavor.