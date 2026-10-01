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Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek and Sachin Tendulkar bring star power to Earthshot Prize

Karan Johar will host the 5,000-guest ceremony, which will stream globally on Prime Video

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek and Simone Ashley.
Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek and Simone Ashley.

Dubai: Mumbai is set to host a star-studded global celebration as Alia Bhatt joins an international lineup of film, music and sports personalities at The Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night.

Bhatt will be among the presenters at the ceremony, where she will present one of the five Earthshot Prize awards. She will share the stage with Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and British actress and musician Simone Ashley.

The 5,000-guest event will be hosted by filmmaker and television personality Karan Johar, with additional presenters and special guests expected to be announced.

Alia Bhatt on the Earthshot Prize

Speaking about her involvement, Bhatt said the prize represents hope backed by ideas and action, and praised people around the world working to protect and restore the planet.

"The Earthshot Prize is really about hope… but hope that comes with ideas, action and people who are finding new ways forward," she said.

Bhatt added that having Mumbai bring together people working on environmental solutions feels particularly meaningful and said she was proud that India would be part of the occasion.

Global streaming debut

The 2026 Awards Night will mark the first time the ceremony is streamed globally on Prime Video, allowing audiences across more than 240 countries and territories to watch in more than 40 languages.

Founded by Prince William, The Earthshot Prize focuses on five environmental challenges and aims to identify, support and celebrate solutions designed to help repair and protect the planet.

The prize aims to find 50 winners over 10 years, with the winning projects receiving support to expand their impact.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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