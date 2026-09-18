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Karan Johar makes history as first Indian to host Prince William’s Earthshot Prize in Mumbai

Johar will host the sixth Earthshot Prize Awards Night in Mumbai on November 17, 2026

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Karan Johar and Prince William
Karan Johar and Prince William
Source Credit: Hannah Pye

Bollywood filmmaker and television host Karan Johar is set to make history as the first Indian to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night when the prestigious environmental ceremony comes to Mumbai in November.

Founded by Prince William, The Earthshot Prize celebrates innovative solutions aimed at protecting and restoring the planet. India has previously contributed to the prize, with several Indian innovations recognised among its winners and finalists.

Speaking about his new role, Johar said he was proud to become the first Indian to host the annual ceremony, adding that holding the event in Mumbai made the occasion even more meaningful.

“In cinema, we imagine new worlds. The innovators celebrated by Earthshot are showing us how to build a better one,” Johar said.

He added that India has the “creativity and ambition” to play an important role in building a sustainable future and said he was honoured to welcome guests from around the world to Mumbai.

Johar brings extensive experience in cinema, television and streaming to the event. Alongside his work as a filmmaker and producer, he is known for hosting the popular talk show Koffee with Karan and the Indian adaptation of The Traitors.

Prince William, founder and president of The Earthshot Prize, said the annual finalists continued to give him optimism about the future.

“Every year, our Finalists give me renewed optimism,” he said, highlighting the work of innovators who are demonstrating that environmental progress is possible.

The Earthshot Prize Summit will also be held in Mumbai, bringing together global leaders, innovators, funders, businesses and communities to create partnerships and support environmental solutions.

The programme will culminate in the sixth Earthshot Prize Awards Night on November 17, 2026.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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