Drew Barrymore: Divorce took me years to get over

Actor shares how years of healing turned post-divorce pain into self-acceptance
Mumbai: Actress and talk-show host Drew Barrymore opened up about the emotional toll of divorce, revealing that it took her years to move on.
In a video, Barrymore is seen talking to an audience member on her show. In the clip, the actress is heard saying: “Divorce took me years to get over. I know that's probably the worst thing I could tell you. How long were you married?”
To which, the guest replied: “21 years.”
Later in the conversation, Barrymore spoke about giving time to oneself, turn self-loathing into self-love and stop blaming herself for everything that went wrong.
She said: “Well, maybe this is your time. Maybe you put yourself on the back burner for everyone else. And the great Barry Michaels, who is my therapist, and I don't even think that title is appropriate because he's just so much more than that.”
“He taught me last night, and I wrote it down on a card, to please turn my self-loathing into self-love. So I don't know if that helps, but we beat ourselves up so much. It's like, not only do we put everybody first, but then everything that went wrong is our fault.”
The actress said: “Why can't we get over it quicker? It's like you stay in this stuck state. You get stuck in the weeds too. It's so hard to rise above and out of it and get closer to the sun. You know, you stay wallowing in the darkness. So give yourself time.”
She wrote as the caption: “Drew talks to an audience member about the challenge of moving on after divorce.”
Talking about Barrymore, who has received multiple awards and nominations, including a Golden Globe Award, an Emmy Award, and an Actor Award, was first married to Jeremy Thomas, then Tom Green and Will Kopelman.
She rose to prominence as a child star in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1982. The actress gained stardom with roles in Firestarter, Poison Ivy, Boys on the Side, Scream, Ever After, Never Been Kissed, Charlie's Angels, and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.
Barrymore has starred with Adam Sandler in The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, and Blended.
Her other notable film credits include Batman Forever, Donnie Darko, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Music and Lyrics, He's Just Not That Into You, and Going the Distance.
She took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Film for her portrayal of Edith Bouvier Beale in Grey Gardens. She made her directorial debut with Whip It in 2009.