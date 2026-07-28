Arif Developments honoured at 9th Golden Excellence Awards

Arif Developments has been honoured with the Golden Excellence Award for Luxury Villa Community of the Year for Kabbali Hills, recognising the company’s commitment to creating residential communities centred around quality, individuality, family living and long-term value.

The award was received by Arif Abdul Latif, Founder and Chairman of Arif Developments, at the 9th Golden Excellence Awards held on July 25 at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai.

The prestigious event was held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The ceremony celebrated individuals and organisations whose leadership and achievements reflect the UAE’s culture of excellence, innovation, tolerance and positive contribution to society.

For Arif Developments, the award represents recognition of a development philosophy that goes beyond constructing residences. It reflects the company’s objective of building environments where families can experience privacy, comfort, community connection and a genuine sense of belonging.

Speaking after receiving the award, Latif said, “It is a great honour to receive this recognition during a distinguished ceremony held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahayan, who has consistently championed the values of tolerance, coexistence, human connection and responsible leadership, which are fundamental to the success and identity of the UAE.

“At Arif Developments, we believe that real estate is ultimately about people. A home should provide security, dignity, comfort and a place where families can build their future. Kabbali Hills was created with this responsibility at its heart.”

A community built around families

Kabbali Hills in Ajman has been planned as a premium villa community offering spacious residences, distinctive architecture and a carefully considered residential environment.

The project has been designed to move away from repetitive development models, with greater emphasis placed on individuality, privacy, functional layouts and the needs of contemporary families.

Each aspect of the community has been approached with a focus on how residents will experience their homes and surroundings over the long term.

The development reflects Arif Developments' belief that luxury is not limited to decorative finishes or visual appearance. It is also expressed through intelligent planning, construction quality, natural living spaces, community design and the everyday comfort provided to residents.

“True luxury is the ability to live with comfort, confidence and peace of mind,” explained Latif. “It comes from thoughtful planning, quality materials, sufficient space, privacy and a community that supports the well-being of its residents.

“This award recognises the work of many people. I dedicate it to our employees, architects, engineers, consultants, contractors, partners and customers who have placed their confidence in Arif Developments.”

Delivering on commitment

Kabbali Hills has nearly completed 85 per cent of the construction and is currently progressing about two months ahead of schedule.

The development is scheduled for delivery in December 2027.

The project has also received a positive response from the property market, with approximately 60 per cent of the development sold within four months.

The company believes that this progress demonstrates the importance buyers continue to place on construction transparency, delivery confidence and developments offering genuine residential value.

The recognition also highlights Ajman’s expanding position within the UAE’s real estate market. The emirate is increasingly attracting families and investors seeking spacious properties, accessible luxury and connectivity to other major destinations across the country.

Through Kabbali Hills, Arif Developments aims to contribute to this transformation by delivering a residential community that supports family life while maintaining architectural character and investment relevance.

Inspired by the UAE’s vision

Arif Developments’ leadership said the award would serve as further motivation to expand the company’s commitment to quality and responsible development.

“The UAE teaches every entrepreneur to think ambitiously while remaining committed to people, society and the future,” said Latif.

“We will continue working to create communities that reflect the country’s standards of excellence and contribute positively to the lives of residents. This recognition strengthens our determination to deliver Kabbali Hills to the highest possible standard.”

The Golden Excellence Award marks a significant chapter in Arif Developments’ journey and reinforces its growing position as a developer focused on distinctive, family-oriented villa communities in the UAE.