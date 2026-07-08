'The Pitt' leads with 25 Emmy nominations and 'Hacks' breaks record for comedies with 24

Recent winners Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller announced the nominees at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, airing on NBC, will be held Sept. 14 at the Peacock Theater, the longtime Emmys home that will soon also be home to the Oscars. Mariska Hargitay, who for decades has been one of NBC's standard-bearers as the star of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," will host and is a double nominee for directing and producing the documentary "My Mom Jayne."