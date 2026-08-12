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Trisha shares cryptic ‘drama at this age is embarrassing’ message as Sangeetha drops divorce case against Vijay

Instagram musings fuel speculation even as court allows Sangeetha to drop case

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Trisha Krishnan
Trisha Krishnan

Actress Trisha Krishnan has shared a series of reflective Instagram Stories, days after Sangeetha Sornalingam withdrew the divorce petition she had filed against her husband, actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

One of the posts shared by Trisha read: “Drama at this age is embarrassing … Go make some money and find peace.”

She did not provide any context or indicate that the message was directed at anyone in particular.

In another Story, she reshared the line: “What a privilege it is to be overwhelmed by a life you once prayed for,” accompanied by an evil-eye emoji.

The posts have drawn attention because of their timing, but there is nothing in them that directly references Vijay, Sangeetha or their marital proceedings. Trisha and Vijay have also never publicly addressed speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition

The posts come days after Sangeetha withdrew the divorce petition she had filed against Vijay before the Family Court in Chengalpattu.

According to reports citing the court order, Sangeetha appeared via video conference and informed the court that she did not wish to proceed with the case. She subsequently filed an application seeking its withdrawal.

Vijay’s counsel did not object, and the court allowed Sangeetha to withdraw the proceedings, while retaining her right to file a fresh petition in the future if required. The order did not specify the reason behind her decision.

Sangeetha had filed for divorce in February 2026, seeking to end her marriage to Vijay after more than two decades. The couple married in 1999 and have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

In the petition, Sangeetha reportedly alleged that Vijay had been involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor, which she said had caused her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.”

She also reportedly cited emotional neglect, mental cruelty, public humiliation and constructive desertion among her grounds for seeking divorce.

The petition did not publicly identify the female actor. Trisha’s name has nevertheless featured in speculation surrounding the case. Neither she nor Vijay has confirmed those claims.

Vijay and Trisha’s public appearances

Vijay and Trisha have worked together extensively over the years, appearing in films including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Kuruvi and, most recently, Leo in 2023.

Their friendship has attracted considerable public interest following several appearances together. Trisha attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and was also seen at his residence on the day the Tamil Nadu election results were announced, which coincided with her birthday.

In June, she also marked Vijay’s 52nd birthday with a photograph and the message: “To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD❤️🧿”.

None of these instances, however, constitutes confirmation of the speculation surrounding the two actors.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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