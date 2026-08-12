Trisha shares cryptic ‘drama at this age is embarrassing’ message as Sangeetha drops divorce case against Vijay

The posts have drawn attention because of their timing, but there is nothing in them that directly references Vijay, Sangeetha or their marital proceedings. Trisha and Vijay have also never publicly addressed speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Their friendship has attracted considerable public interest following several appearances together. Trisha attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and was also seen at his residence on the day the Tamil Nadu election results were announced, which coincided with her birthday.

Vijay’s counsel did not object, and the court allowed Sangeetha to withdraw the proceedings, while retaining her right to file a fresh petition in the future if required. The order did not specify the reason behind her decision.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.