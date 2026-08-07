The proceedings had also prompted questions surrounding Vijay’s election affidavit, including a declaration that he had lent Rs12.60 crore to Sangeetha. A petition before the Madras High Court seeking an inquiry into the affidavit was dismissed in April, with the court noting that a similar petition had already been rejected. The court permitted Sangeetha to withdraw the petition and granted her liberty to file a fresh petition in the future, if required.