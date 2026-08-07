GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
South Indian

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition

Sangeetha had alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A combo image of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha.
A combo image of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha.
ANI

Dubai: Sangeetha, the wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay, on Friday withdrew her divorce petition against him, bringing the proceedings before the Chengalpattu Family Court to an end.

Sangeetha appeared before the court through video conference and informed Judge Sujatha that she did not wish to pursue the petition. After questioning her, the court accepted the withdrawal and closed the case, according to reports.

The divorce petition had been filed earlier this year. In the petition, Sangeetha alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with an actress. She claimed that she became aware of the alleged relationship in April 2021 and that it caused her emotional distress and affected the family.

The allegations were made in the divorce proceedings and have not been established by a court. Vijay has not publicly confirmed the allegations.

The case had attracted considerable attention because of Vijay’s political profile. He heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and became Tamil Nadu chief minister following the 2026 Assembly election.

The proceedings had also prompted questions surrounding Vijay’s election affidavit, including a declaration that he had lent Rs12.60 crore to Sangeetha. A petition before the Madras High Court seeking an inquiry into the affidavit was dismissed in April, with the court noting that a similar petition had already been rejected. The court permitted Sangeetha to withdraw the petition and granted her liberty to file a fresh petition in the future, if required.

Vijay and Sangeetha married in 1999 and have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha.

With inputs from IANS

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Madras HC orders Udhayanidhi Stalin’s release after questioning

Udhayanidhi Stalin released after arrest in India

2m read
Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin

Trisha vs Udhayanidhi Stalin row: Stalin detained

3m read
Cauvery protests halt 'Jana Nayagan' screenings

Cauvery protests halt 'Jana Nayagan' screenings

2m read
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay travels in a bus as he inaugurates the service of 300 new buses belonging to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations at the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday.

Vijay flags off 300 new buses, rides with commuters

2m read