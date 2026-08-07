Sangeetha had alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship
Dubai: Sangeetha, the wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay, on Friday withdrew her divorce petition against him, bringing the proceedings before the Chengalpattu Family Court to an end.
Sangeetha appeared before the court through video conference and informed Judge Sujatha that she did not wish to pursue the petition. After questioning her, the court accepted the withdrawal and closed the case, according to reports.
The divorce petition had been filed earlier this year. In the petition, Sangeetha alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with an actress. She claimed that she became aware of the alleged relationship in April 2021 and that it caused her emotional distress and affected the family.
The allegations were made in the divorce proceedings and have not been established by a court. Vijay has not publicly confirmed the allegations.
The case had attracted considerable attention because of Vijay’s political profile. He heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and became Tamil Nadu chief minister following the 2026 Assembly election.
The proceedings had also prompted questions surrounding Vijay’s election affidavit, including a declaration that he had lent Rs12.60 crore to Sangeetha. A petition before the Madras High Court seeking an inquiry into the affidavit was dismissed in April, with the court noting that a similar petition had already been rejected. The court permitted Sangeetha to withdraw the petition and granted her liberty to file a fresh petition in the future, if required.
Vijay and Sangeetha married in 1999 and have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha.
With inputs from IANS